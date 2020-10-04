Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination exposes an ugly side of the left, and leaders of the Democratic Party probably don’t see it.
An unusually heartwarming scene emerged on TV Saturday as President Donald Trump announced the nomination. This brilliant and successful federal appellate judge — who graduated first in her law class — paraded seven children in front of the cameras outside the White House, along with her successful husband whom she met in college.
It was a nightmare for the left, which tells us in so many ways children are a burden to women. Only with strict fertility control and family planning can a woman have a top education and a successful career. The Barrett family shreds that myth, restoring an old-fashioned view of success and achievement.
The Barrett children range in age from 8 to 19. Amy Coney Barrett’s spouse, Jesse Barrett, described his children at a Judiciary Committee in 2017.
• “Emma is 16. The first apple of our eye.”
• “Vivian is our miracle... She was born in Haiti. She came home when she was 14-months-old... she was so weak we were told she might never walk normally or speak. Today Vivian is a track star, and I assure you she has no trouble talking.”
• “Tess... She’s one of the most compassionate and determined people that I know.”
• “John Peter... was born in Haiti. He joined our family in 2010 when he was three years old after the devastating earthquake.”
• “Liam... typically curious 8-year-old.
• “Juliet is our spunky 6-year-old.”
• “Benjamin... has special needs. Benjamin’s place in the family is summed up by the fact the other children unreservedly identify him as their favorite sibling.”
This family presents a vision of what life can be for the most fortunate among us. Academic success meets career success meets marital success meets the blessing of children no amount of money could match in value.
Not everyone can have this, but the family shows us what life can be for those who make good choices, work hard, are blessed with good fortune and intelligence, and put love of God and family above all else. It is something to admire, not condemn.
That’s not the left’s reaction. Immediately, as the family stood near the lectern, Democrats launched attacks against the American dream. They made themselves appear anti-family, anti-child and anti-love.
Among the first to throw cold water on the Barretts was former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate. Only minutes into the ceremony, Hickenlooper blasted a mass email defending abortion — in his first sentence, as the Barrett children rallied around their mom.
With “Roe v. Wade on the line, Donald Trump just nominated his pick for a Supreme Court justice.”
Hickenlooper hopes to provoke panic among those who fear losing abortion rights. To put this in perspective, understand the unlikely overturning of Roe v. Wade would not outlaw abortion. It would merely restore abortion regulation to states. Colorado had abortion-on-demand before Roe v. Wade and would certainly maintain the option if the court reverses Roe v. Wade. Most states would maintain abortion rights, for better or worse.
Hickenlooper’s instant invocation of abortion, upon Barrett’s nomination, should surprise no one. He is so blindly obedient to the Democratic Party’s pro-abortion platform he abandoned a radio interview when Denver attorney Dan Caplis asked if fully birthed children deserve life-saving health care if the mother intended abortion. It was a simple question of infanticide, yes or no, and Hickenlooper could not answer.
The abortion alarm quickly meandered into insane attacks on the Barretts for bringing up Black children. Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi, an outspoken abortion-rights advocate, blasted the Barretts by comparing them to white colonizers who adopted Black children.
“They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of white people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity,” Kendi said.
New York University historian and CNN pundit Ruth Ben-Ghiat, another outspoken abortion-rights advocate, compared the Barretts to kidnappers for rescuing Haitian children.
“Many authoritarians seized children of color for adoption by white Christians,” Ben-Ghiat tweeted. “Pinochet’s regime did this with indigenous kids and Nazis took Aryan looking Poles for German families...”
The Barret children came from an orphanage. They had no family to care for them. In a surrounding of love in the United States, they have food, shelter, clothing, education and health care. These anti-life leftists sound as if the children deserve no family and home because they are Black.
Few Americans are stupid enough to accept these dark, sinister, paranoid and uninspiring attacks on a family that symbolizes the potential of life in the United States. The left cannot win this way. Contorted messages of hatred and death are no match for the power of a loving family celebrating life in a country founded to encourage the pursuit of happiness and dreams.