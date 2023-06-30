Colorado Springs coffee drinkers seemingly can’t get enough of the beverage and coffee retailers apparently can’t get enough of Colorado Springs.

Bad Ass Coffee, the Hawaiian coffee concept whose first area outlet debuted more than a year ago in unincorporated Falcon, has opened a second location at Woodmen and Marksheffel roads in northeast Colorado Springs; a ceremonial, two-day grand opening is scheduled next Friday and Saturday July 7-8, with 15% of proceeds from the event going to Burro Base Camp, a Kiowa-based burro nonprofit.

A third Bad Ass store is planned near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Drive, also on the city’s northeast side, according to a company news release.

Bad Ass was founded in 1989 on the Big Island of Hawaii; its name, according to the retailer’s website, was taken from donkeys that gained a reputation as the “bad ass ones” because they reliably carried heavy loads of coffee beans down steep mountains.

The retailer specializes in 100% Hawaiian coffees; its menu includes hot and cold drinks, mochas, lattes, espressos and teas. Bagels, muffins and breakfast sandwiches also are part of the menu.

After its founding, the Bad Ass brand was purchased by a Salt Late City businessman, who moved the company to Utah and began franchising the concept. Four years ago, Bad Ass was acquired by Royal Aloha Coffee Co. of Centennial and now has its headquarters there.

Local franchisee Lee Wilwerding couldn’t be reached for comment Friday about the newest Bad Ass location, which, unlike its Falcon location, has a drive-thru. A Colorado Springs-area veterinarian for several years who founded Powers Pet Emergency Services in 2005, Wilwerding said when the first Bad Ass opened that he had become a fan of Hawaiian coffees after visiting there.

Bad Ass is one of several national and regional coffee chains that have expanded to Colorado Springs in recent years.

Starbucks and Dutch Bros are among the more familiar coffee names in the Pikes Peak region and have multiple locations. In recent years, they’ve been joined by Ziggi’s, Scooter’s and The Human Bean.

Another chain, 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee of Arkansas, has submitted proposals to city government planners for at least three locations in Colorado Springs.

While they are more known for their food, restaurant concepts such as Dunkin’ and McDonald’s have upgraded their coffee offerings over the years.

Familiar local shops include Loyal Coffee, The Perk Downtown, STIR Coffee & Cocktails, Story Coffee and Urban Steam.