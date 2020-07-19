A state board is expected to decide Thursday whether a controversial quarry will be allowed in southeastern El Paso County. Transit Mix Concrete needs the Mined Land Reclamation Board's approval to mine the Hitch Rack Ranch property. The board will begin a two-day hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the project, which has drawn the ire of residents who say it could endanger their water supply and wildlife. But it has been endorsed by some Colorado Springs City Council members and legislators, who want the mountain bike park that Transit Mix has promised as a quid-pro-quo for the new mine. The hearing at the Hotel Elegante, 2886 S.