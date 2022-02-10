Joni Mitchell’s song “Barangrill” surfaces in my mental jukebox whenever I see those words (spelled out separately, of course). For example, it happens with Back East Bar & Grill Briargate.
However, the sports paraphernalia, multiple TVs and lively clientele bring an abrupt end to the tune in my mind. More importantly, so does Back East’s excellent service and affordable superior food.
Even on a packed Friday night, with a constant chatter of end-of-the-week revelers, neither attention nor quality was lost in the din. Conversations require leaning in with louder voices; lip reading would be a plus. Nonetheless, Back East is popular because it offers more than a place to grab a drink and watch a game.
The appetizers are standard pub fare, from nachos to wings. We opted for calamari ($11). Neon-yellow rings of banana peppers share the plate with golden rounds of crispy calamari and house marinara sauce.
The menu features a large selection of salads, a variety of pizza options, burgers, sandwiches and dinners (served all day). Many are imaginative spins on classics, from a burger with truffle mayo to Sriracha mac and cheese. Most entrees are served on paper-lined trays.
Fish and chips ($14) is among the most frequently ordered, according to our server. The portion of fish, which nearly covered the tray, is so lightly battered and fried as to suggest some steps were missed in the making. The first bite confirms this was not the case. It’s cooked the way it’s meant to be: grease-free with a brittle coating around the flaky, buttery white fish.
Most of the burgers and sandwiches include the choice of beef or chicken. We opted for the Cali ($13.50) as a traditional meat burger with avocado, bacon, cheddar and the usual accoutrements on a pretzel bun. A good burger shouldn’t just look enticing; along with being tasty, it should be juicy and messy. The Cali met all the criteria.
The fish tacos ($12) are blackened and spiced chunks of haddock stuffed with a plentiful amount of sliced avocado and pineapple salsa stuffed into corn tortillas. Rice and beans are included, but do nothing to enhance the well-seasoned, melt-in-your-mouth fish.
For those with an especially hearty appetite and/or a desire to try something new, go for the drunken pasta ($12). This is a variation of an Alfredo sauce, so it’s creamy with a white wine and what can only be best described as subtle Cajun flavors. The latter is not an oxymoron. The sauce is a little smoky and peppery. Cavatappi pasta (corkscrew-like spirals), spinach, artichoke hearts and roasted tomatoes are all mixed and topped with grated Parmesan cheese. This is a particularly large serving, so be prepared to share or have enough for a next-day meal.
Aspen, our server, was patient and calmly answered questions amidst the chaos. She, and other staff, routinely checked on our table. Given the issues many restaurants face due to COVID-19, good food and good service aren’t always the norm. Fortunately, Back East Bar & Grill operates as if it is.
Back East Bar & Grill Briargate
Description: Popular and family-friendly
Location: 9475 Briar Village Pointe, Suite 168
Contact: 719-264-6161; backeastbarandgrill.com
Prices: $11-$42 (extra-large, loaded pizza)
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Wednesday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Fish and chips; drunken pasta
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.