Awi Sushi, with one location on the northwest side of Colorado Springs, is expanding to downtown with a focus on customers who want a quick sushi fix.
The restaurant, at 5070 N. Nevada Ave. in the University Village Colorado shopping center, is adding Awi Sushi Express at 9 S. Tejon St. It will take over the former home of the Poké Bop seafood bowl restaurant, which closed in February.
Awi Sushi Express expects to open Friday, and will operate from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays, said owner Biak Awiq. The restaurant will open next door to Mary's Mountain Cookies, another new business that plans to launch by July 1.
Awi Sushi Express will have indoor and patio seating for 30 to 35 people, though Awi said he'll also focus on office workers, Colorado College students and others who want to grab and go.
"They can come in when they want to grab sushi fast," Awi said. "That’s what we’ve been focused on ... No wait time. That's what we kind of planned. We feel like, especially with this location, it's going to be very convenient for especially downtown office workers. Whenever they want to grab their lunch."
Awi has owned the North Nevada location for 5½ years, which had been known as Sawara Sushi until it changed in December, he said. In addition to sushi, its menu includes more than 70 seafood rolls, soups, salads and appetizers.
Awi said he has about 15 years of experience in the industry, including working as a franchisee and as a chef for five to six years in Texas.