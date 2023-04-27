The owners of Cuba Cuba are apparently so proud of their café and bar they named it twice.

Not far from our state capital, the lively ambiance, colorful setting and authentic cuisine reflect the restaurant’s pedigree — in addition to the name.

Consider the expansive list of Cuban rums, the steady beat of salsa music and the vibrant food, and there’s no mistaking what makes this a popular Denver dining spot. Reservations are not accepted, so arrive early or expect a wait.

Since 2001, this Cubano family-run business has been serving such traditional dishes as ropa vieja, picadillo, lechon and more.

Forewarned that portions are large, we skipped appetizers even though the empanadas ($3 each) were tempting. Instead we opted for mojitos while waiting for our entrees. The refreshing beverages packed with mint leaves and lime wedges can be purchased by the pitcher ($45) or glass ($15). The math works out best for the former, but the latter seemed more responsible.

Ropa vieja de casa ($24) is served with black beans, rice and tostones (crispy plantains), which I swapped for sweet maduros. Ropa vieja translates to old clothes; thankfully, it’s slow-cooked shredded beef with tomatoes and peppers. The name comes from the long strands of meat, which are tender and well-seasoned. Mixed with the rice and beans, it’s evocative of the Caribbean. The naturally sweet, banana-like maduros are caramelized without becoming too saccharine.

Garlic, onions and citrus season the slow-cooked pork shoulder, aka lechon asado ($22). It, too, is tender and its flavor is surprisingly subtle. A mound of moro rice (black beans meshed together with white rice) and yuca fritas (fries) complete the dish. Lime wedges are a common garnish and a squeeze or two does help further brighten the food.

Cuban bread is shaped like French baguettes but is soft and fluffy. Cuba Cuba makes its own, so the pan con bistec (steak sandwich) is not to be missed. Thin slices of seared meat, with onions, tomato, lettuce and shoestring potatoes are stuffed between slices of bread for a hearty meal. Chimichurri, a parsley, garlic and olive oil-based condiment, is served on the side, along with “mojo fries” (thin-cut, garlicky french fries), which are addictive. The latter are also available as an appetizer ($6).

The least successful entrée was the picadillo a caballo ($23)CQ. This is a combination of ground beef, diced potatoes, olives and peppers in a tomato sauce served over rice. It’s topped with an egg and served with maduros. The picadillo was underseasoned. Traditionally, raisins are included, but are missing here.

Desserts include tres leches cakes, chocolate quato leches, flan and key lime tart ($7 each). They may be paired with suggested rums ($15 for dessert and rum).

Service was attentive. The restaurant is in an old house, so dining areas are scattered throughout. We were in a north-facing dining room with a view of the Denver skyline. The line outside the only restroom was constant.

Cuba Cuba has three other Denver locations, with smaller menus, and recently opened a restaurant in Castle Rock.

Cuba Cuba

Traditional Cuban cuisine.

Location: 1173 Delaware St., Denver

Contact: 1-303-605-2822; cubacubacafe.com

Prices: $3 to $29

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.

Favorite dishes: Lechon asado and maduros.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.