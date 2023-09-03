It's not hard to find growth hotspots in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. Here are a few:

Woodmen Road corridor: From Powers Boulevard east to unincorporated Falcon area, Woodmen Road increasingly is home to suburban-style apartment complexes, some of which are designed to serve the St. Francis Medical Center. Retail developments are popping up at Woodmen and Marksheffel roads, while more residential and commercial development is planned farther east at Woodmen and Mohawk roads. Percheron, formerly known as the Banning Lewis Ranch North development, would include roughly 2,600 homes and a 126.5-acre sports complex.

InterQuest and Northgate: The InterQuest area — along the north and south sides of InterQuest Parkway, between Interstate 25 and the Powers Boulevard extension — arguably is the Springs' hottest commercial hub; dozens of stores, restaurants, hotels, service-oriented businesses and apartment complexes are spread out over the InterQuest Marketplace, InterQuest Commons, InterQuest Town Center and Victory Ridge mixed-use developments. In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger are among the area's biggest names, while Shake Shack is soon to follow. Ent Credit Union's headquarters, New Life Church, Pikes Peak State College and St. Francis Hospital-Interquest are the area's major employers and institutions. Farther north, and east of I-25 and North Gate Boulevard, North Gate Highlands, unincorporated Gleneagle and upscale Flying Horse Ranch are among high-profile housing developments. The Polaris Pointe retail and commercial complex is home to Bass Pro Shops, Magnum Shooting Center, the TopGolf driving range, the iFly indoor skydiving facility, the AirCity360 family entertainment complex and the indoor Overdrive Raceway go-kart track, while construction has started on the 8,000-seat outdoor Sunset amphitheater that's targeted to open in 2024.

Falcon: The unincorporated area east and northeast of Colorado Springs once was known for its rural look and feel — 35-acre parcels, horses and pronghorn. But the sprawling Banning Lewis Ranch that makes up the eastern one-third of Colorado Springs went undeveloped for decades, and real estate developers leapfrogged the ranch and began developing Woodmen Hills, Meridian ranch and other suburban-style subdivisions in Falcon. City residents who sought to escape traffic, noise and other trappings of urban life were attracted by Falcon's cheaper housing costs; retailers and other businesses followed. A Safeway-anchored shopping center opened in 2000 in Falcon and was followed seven years later by a Walmart Supercenter. The trend of retailers following rooftops continues today. A third major shopping center is under development where Slim Chickens, Panda Express and Dutch Bros coffee have opened and where Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Chipotle, Discount Tire and anchor King Soopers are on their way.

Downtown Colorado Springs: For decades, downtown improvement plans have envisioned more stores, restaurants, attractions and, especially, housing for Colorado Springs' urban core with a goal to make it a bustling residential, commercial and entertainment hub. Today, construction cranes in downtown seemingly are as common as parking meters as developers add thousands of apartments for renters who want an urban lifestyle — the ability to walk or bike to the area's stores, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, museums and even trails. Over the next two years, 2,000 more apartments are expected to open downtown, according to an estimate by the Downtown Partnership advocacy group. They'll join businesses and amenities that have opened downtown in recent years, including the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the outdoor Weidner Field multipurpose stadium, the Tattered Cover bookstore, a dual-branded Marriott hotel and an indoor ski simulator.

Black Forest: Decades ago, the heavily wooded area north and northeast of Colorado Springs was a refuge for residents who wanted a more rural lifestyle and lived in smaller houses and even log cabins. Increasingly, Black Forest is home to new housing developments, including high-end projects such as Winsome, Black Forest Reserve and Flying Horse North, where developer Classic Cos. has built a golf course and now plans to add a 225-room hotel and 50 additional rentals. In addition to projects within the heart of Black Forest, other residential developments such as Wolf Ranch in Colorado Springs or Sterling Ranch on the edge of the city are creeping toward the southern edge of the forest.

ON THE HORIZON

Southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport: One of the region's next growth frontiers could be huge swaths of land southeast of the city's airport and east of the city of Fountain, stretching eastward to Schriever Space Force Base. Among projects envisioned in the areas: Amara, with 3,200 acres and 9,500 homes; Karman Line, about 2,000 acres with a mix of housing types and a maximum of 6,500 residences; and the Drennan Cattle Ranch, 640 acres with a projected 2,560 mix of build-to-rent homes, apartments, and townhomes. Situated on about 640 acres, there is a lot of potential to build a flourishing new community with parks and clubhouses that will bring added value and quality to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Banning Lewis Ranch: The city annexed the massive, more than 20,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch in 1988; roughly bounded by Woodmen Road on the north, Fontaine Boulevard on the south, Meridian Road on the east and Marksheffel Road on the west, it makes up most of the eastern third of Colorado Springs. The property had gone through several ownership changes since its annexation, and went mostly undeveloped until the majority of the property was purchased in two large pieces — 2,600 acres by Oakwood Homes of Denver in 2012 and approximately 18,000 acres by Springs-based Norwood Development Group in 2014. Oakwood's portion now has several hundred homes that spread east from Woodmen and Marksheffel. Norwood continues to plan development of its portion of Banning Lewis, which could yield tens of thousands of homes over several decades. In 2021, the city annexed an additional 800 acres owned by Norwood along Woodmen Road. Originally called Banning Lewis Ranch North and now dubbed Percheron, Norwood's additional development could house upward of 2,650 homes.

Source: Gazette research