Details

Day passes per vehicle at Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain reservoirs are $9. Camping reservations at Eleven Mile by calling 1-800-244-5613 or online at cpwshop.com. Check each park's website for latest fishing and boating rules.

The Forest Services charges $8 per vehicle for day use of Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area. No dispersed camping. Reservations at campgrounds at recreation.gov.