A swelling wave of legal action against social media companies picked up momentum last week when Aspen's public schools joined 40 other school districts across the country suing to hold the platforms accountable for a youth mental health crisis.

The lawsuit, the first filed in U.S. District Court for Colorado, blames several social media companies, including YouTube, TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for creating addicting algorithms and platforms that are willfully causing harm to Aspen’s 3,000 students.

“The algorithms of Meta, YouTube and TikTok fill users’ feeds with increasingly harmful, destructive, and potentially abusive content in order to keep users, like Plaintiff’s students, on its platform at the expense of the users’ safety and wellbeing,” according to the Aspen lawsuit.

“If the evidence that’s in the complaint is true, it is one of, if not, the most important lawsuits to be filed during my lifetime,” Derek W. Black, an education law professor at the University of South Carolina, told our news partner Chalkbeat.

This new wave of action against social media companies started when two Seattle school districts filed suit in January saying company practices have led to increased anxiety, depression, eating disorders and bullying among children.

At the same time, now more than 2,000 individual families have filed suit against these companies alleging mental health impacts, as well.

But Black believes school districts could have higher odds of success than individual families in holding social media companies accountable.

Black drew comparisons to the case against the tobacco industry, which grew more successful as governments pursued lawsuits based on the harm caused to state healthcare systems. It was tougher to prove an individual’s problems were caused by tobacco, but broader trend data over time showing widespread health risks to whole populations of people made the argument against tobacco companies more compelling, he said.

“Because it stretches across so many states. … This case … is potentially a huge turning point that is equally significant for the entire nation,” he said to Chalkbeat.

Both the U.S. surgeon general and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, among others, have singled out social media companies as a driving force behind the youth mental health crisis.

“We know that teen mental health is at a crisis point — and the rising concerns are correlated with increased use of social media platforms that display harmful content. It is critical that we thoroughly investigate these concerns and do all we can to ensure that we are protecting our kids’ mental health,” stated Weiser.

In response to the lawsuits around the country, social media companies have issued statements saying they prioritize teen safety and have created measures to protect young users.

And they repeatedly point out that the research linking social media to the mental health crisis is far from settled.

“A lot of product marketers would love to addict their customers and do everything in their power to do so — that’s called product marketing,” Eric Goldman, a technology and marketing law professor at Santa Clara University, told Chalkbeat. “We don’t hold many services or products liable for addicting customers.” Casinos, for example, aren’t held liable for gambling addictions, he said.

So what do schools hope to get out of this?

Money, for one thing, to pay for the prevention, education and treatment programs they must fund to handle the surge of mental health issues in their classrooms.

But school districts also want the conduct of social media companies to be declared a public nuisance so that their practices change.

The lawsuits may play a larger role in the court of public opinion than they do in actual courts if they signal a shift in general attitudes toward social media akin to the shift in attitudes toward smoking a couple decades ago. When I was a teenager, smoking was one of the coolest, most rebellious things you could do, and now it is considered a public health menace. What if these lawsuits begin to push American attitudes in the same direction concerning social media, becoming the tipping point at which parents, schools and finally even kids start to see them as social evils to be carefully managed and avoided rather than embraced 24 hours a day as the coolest, newest thing?

At the end of the day, individuals are the ones who are going to make the biggest difference by stepping away from the constant onslaught of social media to take back their mental health.

I recently spoke to an old family friend, Charlie Ganote, a 21-year-old college student, about all this. Charlie decided a few years ago to forgo all social media and trade in his smartphone for a flip phone. He did it for three years right after the lockdown.

“It was awesome,” Charlie reports. He said he came to realize that his smartphone and the bombardment of information coming at him all day long, demanding he react, “was really lessening my impact on other people.”

He got off the hamster wheel at a time he was studying and traveling a lot and wanted time to learn about the world and himself in a more authentic, unmediated way. “I got to see what impact social media and my smartphone were having,” he said. A flip phone “gave me an opportunity to take control of what I wanted to do, all the little patterns dictating my day. My smartphone was not really allowing me to be bored. And boredom is such a wonderful thing.”

I think my friend Charlie is onto something.

“You want to be able to spend time with yourself, time for reflection," Charlie said he found. "Social media can be kind of substitute for interacting with the world. It’s isolating really.”

For children and kids in college, that sacred time with themselves without distraction offers them the opportunity to experiment with the kinds of pursuits that feel fulfilling and interesting to them, for self-creation, for becoming the unique people they were intended to be.

An article I read in Psychology Today points out that social media upends our relationships by connecting us with “intimate strangers.” “We lack the empathic capacity to relate to these intimate strangers as actual human beings,” the article explained. “This conflict between empathy and antipathy almost seems to cause our social intelligence to short-circuit, breeding dysfunctional relationships we just aren’t equipped to manage healthily."

Time away from all the omnipresent doom-scrolling machinery of social media allows our young folks time for real human relationships — with others and themselves — to develop organically, and really take root.

It allows for friendships, for self-exploration, for sifting through emotions and idiosyncrasies and figuring out a way to relate to the world.

It allows for mental health, in other words.