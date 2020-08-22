It should be raining in August, and last week in Grand Junction and Eagle, it was.
Raining ash from wildfires.
The ash was blowing into Grand Junction from the Pine Gulch fire, 15 miles north of town, thinly coating windshields and driveways and causing sore throats, said Alison Robb, Wildland Fire Management program director at Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College.
Flash-burned leaves that exploded into ash at the touch also made their way to town, said Dennis Phillip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"When you have ash raining down all night long ... the fire is burning way too hot," Robb said.
The ash in Eagle blew in from the Grizzly Creek fire that started in Glenwood Canyon, which was tamped down somewhat Thursday by some real rain.
For Robb, the Pine Gulch fire, the second largest in the state's history at 126,613-acres on Saturday, is more evidence of the climate change she's observed over 30 years of working on wildfires.
In the hotter and drier climate, fires move faster and get bigger and plants are stressed so they cannot resist the flames as well, she said. The firefighting season is also lasting one to two months longer, said Mike Ferris, a spokesman with the Grizzly Creek fire.
While the reasons behind the hotter, drier climate on the Western Slope are varied and the subject of much scientific research, the change in intensity of fires in Colorado is clear. The state's 20 largest fires in recorded history have all burned since 2001. This year, the Pine Gulch fire is achieving a new milestone by becoming one of the top five largest state fires after starting during the monsoon. The other fires in the state's top five — Hayman, Spring Creek, High Park and Missionary Ridge fires all started in June, which tends to be a dry month when fires are expected.
Pine Gulch starting from lightning July 31 in a traditionally wet season did not surprise Robb.
"Summer after summer, we are not getting the monsoon," she said.
The hot, dry conditions are also unlikely to change dramatically in the coming month, said Russ Schumacher, Colorado state climatologist. But by starting later, the large fires should not burn as long because cool fall temperatures and snow will arrive to tamp them down.
Over the next week, the state could see some monsoonal moisture that could bring in cloud cover and increased humidity that could benefit firefighters, Phillip said. But the storms also bring potential for wind, lightning strikes and increase the risk of flooding on all the fresh burn scars, he said.
In future years, western Colorado and eastern Utah are likely to see much more frequent hot and dry conditions because the region is warming faster than other areas, Schumacher said. Much of the Western Slope has warmed more than 2 degrees Celsius on average, Schumacher said.
The area is likely seeing higher temperatures because as the snow melts earlier in the spring, the ground warms more quickly. The heat then evaporates the moisture in the environment and, once the moisture is gone, the energy from the sun starts heating up the air, he said. These factors and larger global trends are likely contributing to higher temperatures, he said.
"What used to be a hot summer is going to be happening much more frequently in the future," Schumacher said.
Comparing extremes
While 2020 has seen the explosion of the Pine Gulch fire, it is not on track yet to be one of the most destructive in state history because no one has died and only one private cabin has burned. It was destroyed in the Grizzly Creek fire.
Conditions are nowhere near those in 2002, the fire season branded forever with Gov. Bill Owen's famous comment that "all of Colorado is burning," and the year of the largest fire ever in Colorado history, the Hayman.
In April 2002, almost the entire state was in extreme drought, while in April 2020, some portions of the state had not even entered drought conditions yet and none of it had entered extreme or exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Since then much of the Western Slope, southern Colorado and the eastern plains have slipped into extreme drought conditions, but it has not gripped the whole state.
The extreme conditions in 2002, resulted in 926,502 charred acres in Colorado, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. As of Saturday, the four large fires burning in the state had consumed 184,288 acres.
Landscape shifts
Fire historically burned through forests in Colorado clearing them out. Ponderosa pine forests burned every 10 to 50 years, clearing out small trees, grasses and shrubs and leaving behind living trees to reseed the landscape, said Mike Battaglia, research forester with the Rocky Mountain Research Station. But many decades of fire suppression have left the forests far more dense and overgrown and severe fires are far more likely to burn through the tops of trees, killing them, he said.
After a severe fire it can take decades to centuries to recover and in some areas recovery isn't happening, he said. Even when trees are replanted, the conditions can be too harsh for the seedlings to take hold, he said.
Ponderosa pine forests in New Mexico have converted to shrublands dominated by Gambel oak, Battaglia said.
The landscape conversions are concerning, in part, because of the loss of habitat, he said.
In pinyon, juniper forests, such as the areas where the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires are burning, recovery takes a long time because the trees grow so slowly, said Julie Korb, a biology professor and forest and fire ecologist at Fort Lewis College. A pinyon tree can be 12 inches tall and 25 years old, she said.
If islands of live trees have been left behind that can help the landscape recover, Robb said.
Fire mitigation, such as mechanical removal of vegetation followed by controlled burns can help prevent severe fires, but it is more effective on the landscape scale, Battaglia said. It's more effective to treat 1,000 acres instead of a single acre, but it also needs to be done in strategic locations because of the cost to protect human safety, water and habitat and other resources, he said.
"It took us 100 years to get here, it’s not going to be fixed in two years," Battaglia said.
An estimated 2.9 million Colorado residents live in the wildland-urban interface, which is susceptible to wildfires, up from 2 million people five years ago and those residents can take an active part in mitigation on their property, said Daniel Beveridge, wildfire mitigation program specialist for the Colorado State Forest Service.
"It is important for every resident to understand that wildland fire is an essential, natural process in Colorado’s forest ecosystems, but a long history of fire suppression has altered historic fire cycles and led to the dangerous buildup of fuels in some areas," he said.
Resources for residents can be found at CSFS Wildfire Mitigation and the Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network.