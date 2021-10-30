Two events happened recently that grabbed my attention more than any others. One was the death of Colin Powell, who in this day and age of extreme partisanship and frayed race relations, somehow managed to transcend both. Our first Black secretary of state was deeply mourned as a paragon of the best of America.
The other was the vote by the New York City Council to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from its chambers. The relocation of the statue was requested by the council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus, citing Jefferson’s history as a slaveholder.
“Jefferson embodies some of the most shameful parts of our country’s history,” Adrienne Adams, a councilwoman from Queens and co-chair of the caucus, said at the hearing.
I’ve asked a wide array of people their reaction to the removal of the Jefferson statue, and it has been quite the range. A Native American/Latino politician I spoke to says the move shows that “idiocy has no bounds.” A historian I spoke to said Jefferson’s statue should have come down the minute we found out about his full history with the slave Sally Hemings and the children he bore with her. Another friend I spoke to said we ought to ask the Hemings descendants what they think, and if they don’t have a problem with the statue, then why should the rest of us?
Seventeen historians sent the commission a letter arguing that Jefferson’s legacy is weightier than the single element of race. Instead they suggested that the statue simply be relocated to the governor’s room, where it was originally housed for most of the 19th century.
Let me confess my own bias right now: Jefferson is one of my heroes. I have forever been in awe of the most writerly of our founders and how well he articulated the very things that define our country’s ideals. Though he was a flawed person, the sentences in the Declaration of Independence he wrote, in the words of Colin Powell, "are the very breath of our national life."
Thinking about both Colin Powell and the Jefferson toppling this week made me wonder what Powell would have thought of the removal.
Fortunately, we have YouTube to show us such things.
I found a video from July 4, 1997, in which Powell presided over a naturalization ceremony of new American citizens at Jefferson’s mountain-top home in Virginia, Monticello.
He started the ceremony by reminding the brand new Americans that “there is no other country in the world that has so opened its arms and embraced the dreams and aspirations of humankind.”
And then he spoke to them of Jefferson.
He said Monticello is a place “forever known as the beloved home of the man who captured in words better than anyone before or since this essence of what makes America special."
He did not shy away from acknowledging Jefferson’s slave-owning past.
“The declaration spoke of a world that did not yet exist. Slaves helped build this place, they were not either free nor considered equal.
“But the words of the declaration proclaimed a vision that has kept us moving ever since towards a more just and perfect union.”
His words made me think maybe the pedestals are the problem, rather than the people we choose to honor. Jefferson’s work, his ideas, his concepts can still be sacred things in our collective memory, even if the individual man was flawed.
We’re in a moment in time where we are rethinking our heroes, and taking some of them off their pedestals, but let's not lose sight of their vision and contributions while we are doing that.
One friend of mine said maybe it is time we stop deifying men in general, that she is sick of all the statues of men lording over her as she walks around town, and points out that very few women are so honored.
Where do you stop, I asked her? Would you tear down the Jefferson Memorial in the heart of Washington, D.C.?
She’d been to the memorial, and agreed that it is essential to our understanding and appreciation of the founding ideas of our country. Leave the memorial, she said, but maybe you take down the giant statue of Jefferson inside it.
Speaking of the memorials, my favorite in Washington has always been the Franklin Delano Roosevelt memorial, and it might be for the very reason that a godlike image of Roosevelt is not at its heart. Rather, the memorial is a rambling collection of stone, water and landscaping in four parts, one for each of Roosevelt’s four terms. The memorial is filled with his quotes and ideas etched in stone, a small, very human statue of him in his wheelchair, as well as statues of the poor standing in breadlines during the Great Depression, and even towers of Braille so that the blind might experience the memorial.
None of our past heroes was perfect. Martin Luther King apparently had 40 affairs while he was fighting for civil rights, including relations with subordinates that would have gotten him fired today. Does that mean we should eliminate his memorial in Washington as well?
In the present day, the Black Lives Matter movement and the millions of people who have protested may be the biggest movement in the country’s history, according to scholars and crowd-counting experts. One of the founders has said she is an avowed Marxist. Does that mean we discount the entire movement? I would argue there’s value for the country in accelerating racial reckoning and the conversation about equality, even if some of its progenitors are flawed people.
In other words, let’s be damn sure we don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater during this heightened period of reexamination. Let’s not lose our reverence for some of the concepts and ideas that still drive our country’s promise as we take some of our heroes down to size. If only you could erect statues to verbs rather than nouns, to acts rather than people. Let's not shy away from teaching our children our history, but let it be the whole history, not just flaws — and not just successes — but let us teach with some grace and an emphasis on our country's talent for redemption as well.
I think Colin Powell, one of our most recent flawed, very human heroes, would echo that sentiment.
America, he said in that July 4th ceremony, “wasn’t a perfect place, especially for brown- or black-skinned people, but it was oh so much, much better than any other place one could go.”
His advice to those brand-new citizens might be good advice for all of us in how we regard our complicated roots, and the very human framers and founders of our history.
“And in pursuit of our common purpose, you are not asked to abandon your origins and ignore the ties of affinity that you have to your native land. You will keep your roots. And from those roots you will continue to get nourishment that you will now give to your new land.
"It is this joining together of diverse people that has made us so durable and resilient a society, just as a bridge cable gets its strength from as many strands of wire woven together for a common purpose. Nowhere else on earth can this miracle of assimilation be witnessed with such vibrancy and profusion.”