At a time in the post-pandemic recovery when the need for mental health care is surging, meeting the demand continues to be a struggle for one of the largest providers of such services for uninsured and underinsured residents in El Paso, Teller and Park counties.

Fewer counselors, therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists are working directly with patients at Diversus Health. The nonprofit organization was formerly known as AspenPointe, and prior to that Pikes Peak Behavioral Health Group and Pikes Peak Mental Health Center.

Of 130 clinical positions at Diversus Health, 44 are vacant, according to Kevin Light, chief financial officer.

If all were filled, the organization could accommodate 3,300 more clients, said CEO and President Adam Roberts.

“If we could hire 200 more clinicians, we would,” he said.

Even that would not fill the void, said Chief Clinical Officer Katie Blickenderfer.

The number of clinical vacancies are on top of a nearly one-third reduction of the organization's total staff following Medicaid reform that occurred in 2018, Roberts said. The organization has 420 employees today; down from about 550 five years ago.

In response, Diversus Health has altered its course.

In the four years since Roberts took over leadership of the community mental health center that has roots dating to 1875, the organization has adopted a new name, vision, mission and internal restructuring.

There are different approaches as to how patients are seen, and staff conduct free trainings on suicide prevention and other programs, to raise awareness for residents on how to better ward off psychiatric emergencies.

“We’ve tried to be as efficient and effective as we can, given the resources,” Roberts said. “We’re continually improving, changing and evolving.”

Among improvements cited by Roberts, wait times for care have been reduced and providers have increased their productivity by 25%.

Challenges to improving, Roberts said, have included pandemic aftereffects, a significant cyberattack on its system, a decline in both Medicaid and commercial payers amid heightened need, the rising costs of doing business and ongoing state-level industry reform.

“We’ve gotten creative,” he said. “It has taken some resiliency, determination and agility.”

But an inability to adequately serve the community with its addiction services, counseling, crisis assistance and psychiatric treatment has plagued Diversus Health and its predecessors for years, said Lori Jarvis, executive director of the Colorado Springs office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

“There have been some longstanding reputation issues around timeliness of service and access to care,” she said.

And despite the new initiatives, programs and strategies, Jarvis said, some issues have yet to be resolved.

“There’s been a lot of change at our community mental health center in leadership and in practices, and there continues to be a serious shortage of prescribers and a chronic lack of providers and clinicians who serve the indigent, uninsured and low-income populations,” she said.

As evidence of the community's growing need, NAMI fielded 2,100 calls last year from individuals looking for assistance with mental health services and support, Jarvis said, and calls are tracking 10% to 15% above that this year.

Cassandra Walton, executive director of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, echoes the concerns.

“We continue to feel the pain of not enough providers, especially when looking for culturally competent care,” she said.

“Private practice is attractive (as an alternative) because providers can choose not to accept Medicaid and which insurance providers they want to deal with, but the average hourly rate out-of-pocket is at a minimum $100 per hour, and that is out of reach for many.”

Diversus has worked hard on shortening the length of wait time for its clients — 72% of whom under a five-year average receive Medicaid benefits — to see providers, Roberts said.

At Diversus' 24/7 mental health crisis response center in Colorado Springs, the wait time from walking in the door to receiving de-escalation techniques has dropped to 13 minutes, said Blickenderfer, the chief clinical officer.

In outpatient settings, a 30- to 90-day wait for access to clinicians has been reduced to three to five days, from the time a patient requests an appointment or medications to being seen, Roberts said.

“Four years ago when I got here, it took three to four months to see a clinician,” he said. “We’re bringing more people in, in a more timely manner.”

The organization also has implemented immediate assistance for new clients.

A person who calls, walks in or schedules a virtual visit for initial intake at two "same day access" locations can receive an appointment in nine days, and in three to five days for psychiatry, said Blickenderfer. Access to treatment for substance use disorder can happen the next day, she said.

However, the schedule doesn't always work as promised, said Walton of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership. When she recently referred a program participant to a "same day access" clinic, "it took three trips so he could actually be seen."

She likened the experience to going to the Department of Motor Vehicles without an appointment: "You need to show up early and be prepared to wait for several hours."

But once the client was seen, Walton said he was able to obtain a telehealth therapy appointment within the same week and a medication evaluation three weeks out, which Walton said is considered "a great turnaround for a Medicaid patient."

“Many of the people we see at Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership end up with us because they cannot see their assigned provider for several weeks after they have been referred to them,” she said. “They are desperate for support.”

Colorado Springs resident Rachel Berube said she hasn't had trouble getting appointments for therapy as a Diversus patient since 2015, but she refuses to use Diversus for medication management because of problems she's had with being accused of using drugs when she had not.

"Diversus isn't providing the medications people need, so you end up with more people self-medicating, and many people go on the streets to get them," Berube said.

Medicaid reform changes landscape

A phase of Medicaid reform in 2018 divided Colorado into seven geographic networks and designated overseers in each called Regional Accountable Entities or RAEs.

The restructuring predated Roberts’ tenure, as he took over Diversus as CEO in 2019.

But it represented a major shift for Diversus, he said, as the organization became one of many behavioral health providers in the new Medicaid network.

El Paso, Teller and Park counties have 1,237 other individual behavioral health providers, excluding Diversus, according to Colleen B. Daywalt, director of corporate and public affairs for Physician Health Partners and spokesperson for Colorado Community Health Alliance, the regional coordinated care organization that oversees El Paso, Teller and Park counties.

In part, Roberts blames the new model that introduced increased competition for reducing Diversus’ revenue by 30% in 2018, which in turn led to a 30% decrease in staff. The organization's annual budget took a hit, running a nearly $5 million shortfall that year. It's since rebounded to average a 5% to 10% return, Roberts said.

Diversus remains important in the expanded market because of the volume of Medicaid patients the organization handles, compared with independent behavioral health providers and substance use disorder facilities, for example.

The number of unique Medicaid clients using Diversus decreased from 14,975 in fiscal year 2019 to 9,907 in fiscal year 2022, Light, the chief financial officer, said. The projection for the current fiscal year is 9,800 patients.

Diversus received $47.5 million in Medicaid reimbursements in fiscal year 2018, compared with $33 million in fiscal year 2023, according to Light. The organization’s projection for 2024 is $30 million.

Commercial payer clients also have decreased over the past several years, Roberts said.

“While these numbers are decreasing, they are trending in line with funding and staffing,” he said.

That’s not been the case for all providers, though, said Marc Williams, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which administers Health First Colorado, the state’s Medicaid program.

“There are other providers probably within RAE 7 who would say this model has worked out fine, and others who would say they’ve learned how to balance this,” he said.

The RAE system, launched five years ago with a seven-year contract, was intended to expand access and choice for both primary care and behavioral health patients, said Daywalt, spokesperson for Colorado Community Health Alliance.

“They were able to grow the number of providers now accepting Medicaid in Region 7,” she said.

About 13% of the state's 1.34 million Medicaid recipients in fiscal year 2020-2021 used behavioral health services, according to the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing. Of those, 99% received outpatient treatment, 6% sought inpatient care and 2% underwent residential mental health treatment.

Medicaid enrollment is expected to decline as the federal mandate that enrollees could not be disqualified during the pandemic expired last month, and the state has started re-verifying eligibility, Williams said.

Telehealth brings ups and downs

Daywalt said she was impressed with Diversus’ ability to pivot during the pandemic to offer telehealth sessions with clients. In a 48-hour period, the organization transitioned to the new model of delivering services with minimal interruption, Roberts said.

Critics say the organization is continuing to rely too much on virtual appointments.

Of the 148,770 “patient encounters” Diversus provided last year through counseling, psychiatric treatment, crisis services and addiction programs, 75% were virtual appointments and 25% face-to-face, according to the organization’s annual report.

Initially embraced as an ingenious use of technology during the pandemic, telehealth now is acknowledged as being limited in scope and inadequate for some mentally unstable patients.

Even when people go to a Diversus office for an appointment, clients may find themselves sitting in front of a screen because their psychiatrist is working remotely from a location that’s possibly out of state, said Paul Isenstadt, a licensed clinical social worker in Colorado Springs who retired from the community correctional system and now performs court evaluations primarily on sexual offenders.

“I hear the frustrations of the families; there’s so much pressure to accommodate technology, but when you’re working with someone with a mental health issue, the therapeutic alliance — the connection between the therapist and the client — it’s very difficult to get them to focus because it’s awkward and scary,” Isenstadt said.

His career also included 12 years at Diversus Health’s precursor, Pikes Peak Mental Health Center, which formed with the merger of a family counseling center and a mental health center. He left the organization in 1988 at the level of deputy director.

“When someone is struggling with auditory or visual hallucinations or suicidal thoughts with severe depression and you’ve got to figure out how to communicate through technology, how to establish that cultural relationship, it can be very, very difficult,” Isenstadt said. “The human connection, whether it be case manager, therapist, psychiatrists, nurse practitioner, it is critical.”

Turnover also is affecting relationships between providers and patients, especially those at high risk, he said. “You don’t develop trust in two to five sessions; it takes a long time, and it’s necessary to do the work.”

In the past four years under Roberts’ leadership at Diversus, three vice presidents and three chief officers have been replaced.

“Some people leave organizations for growth, opportunity, change, development,” Roberts said. “We try to create a culture where people are provided a value to their work; they may stay three months or 30 years.”

Two people were promoted into the jobs, Roberts said, two officer and two vice president positions were eliminated and four new executive positions created.

“These changes were based on the need to change roles based on strategic changes and new business needs,” Roberts said.

Roberts says the administrative turnover is similar to other organizations in the sector.

Nationally, behavioral health facilities had a 31% turnover rate among employees last year, according to Open Minds, which analyzes the health and human service industry.

Staff turnover can be positive, Roberts believes, in that it provides a way for employees to advance in their careers and room for fresh ideas.

He’s instituted workforce support including an internal wellness program with de-stressing initiatives, 25% raises in 2020 and 10% in 2021 and 2022, paid internships and hiring bonuses as retention tools.

Diversus employees also participate in public events, such as attending Switchbacks soccer games and marching in this month’s Pride parade, to not only show community support but also build camaraderie among the staff, he said.

“This is challenging work, and you have to keep the workforce engaged and listen to staff, clients and the community to ensure we’re meeting the needs.”

Walton of Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership says she hears complaints about Diversus clinicians being overworked, overstressed and oftentimes inexperienced in the job.

Isenstadt said families sound off to him about long waiting lists for sessions, difficulty in getting prescriptions for medications, being shuffled around to different therapists and finding support on how to navigate the complicated system.

“I don’t know how to solve it; I’m not going to say money is the only answer,” he said. “There has to be an understanding that the development of mental health services require us to strengthen the tie of counselor to family to patient and not emphasize technology.”

The Colorado Department of Human Services received a couple of handfuls of complaints from people seeking mental health care from Diversus from 2018 to 2022, according to paperwork obtained by The Gazette. Grievances include not receiving proper care, with the complainant who filed in 2022 saying, “All they did was up the medication.”

Erroneous information listed in charts appears in several complaints, and also troubles at an in-patient treatment facility, a provider practicing outside his scope and a general complaint about Diversus’ model of care.

Roberts said 95% of clients in 2022 reported having a positive experience with Diversus Health, according to a Binary Fountain Client Satisfaction Survey.

New ideas emerging

The Colorado Community Health Alliance, which runs the RAE’s Region 7, has had “a very strong relationship with Diversus Health,” Daywalt said, meeting regularly with is leadership team and supporting its initiatives to grow its workforce.

Diversus received funding from the alliance last year for workforce development and beefing up recruiting, retention and staff investment efforts.

"We are working on numerous pilot projects with Diversus to enhance their service offerings to best meet the needs of Region 7," Daywalt said.

Jarvis of NAMI said she’d like to see more integration of systems that melds physical and mental health care services. That way, “Patients get the benefit of a care team where there is more opportunity to be focused on whole-person care,” she said.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs for years has been integrating behavioral and mental health into primary care, and at some locations dental work, said Dr. Emily Ptaszek, president and CEO for the past 15 months.

The nonprofit organization, another designated community health center, also has restructured its operations, opening two dedicated mental health centers called Enrichment and Counseling Centers in 2020 at its Academy campus and one in 2022 at a clinic on Wahsatch Avenue.

In the past year, Peak Vista has hired seven additional behavioral health providers for a total of 29, according to Ptaszek. The organization is “actively recruiting for six open behavioral health provider positions,” she said in an email.

Peak Vista has 30 openings, or a 20% vacancy rate, among its 150 medical, dental and behavioral health providers, she said.

Several factors are contributing to the clinician shortage, Roberts of Diversus believes, including an aging workforce and fewer younger people entering the field of mental health care, and lingering symptoms of COVID-19.

Ramifications include patients being sicker by the time they receive treatment, and emergency rooms being inundated with people in psychiatric crisis because they didn’t seek or receive preventive and maintenance care. The latter is a more expensive model for providing psychiatric services but has become a default form of treatment systemwide.

Peak Vista's behavioral health expansion has helped, said Jarvis of NAMI.

“Peak Vista is still not able to offer new or self-referred patients for prescriber or medication management services, but they are accepting new patients for therapy,” she said.

An exception is that Peak Vista accepts patients who are discharged from psychiatric hospitals with no provider, which Jarvis called “a huge support for some of the most seriously ill who don’t have established treatment plans or providers.”

However, Jarvis said, many people in the Colorado Springs area who are ready to be treated for mental health problems still are looking at wait times close to six weeks to see a provider.

Precedents are being set around the nation for consolidating community centers that focus on mental health with community health centers that offer other medical care, she said.

Such a merger is happening this month in Alamosa, between Valley-Wide Health Systems, which serves the southern Arkansas River Valley, and the community mental health provider Southeast Health Group.

Prior to being hired at Diversus, Roberts was chief operating officer at Valley-Wide Health Systems, where he implemented the organization's behavioral health service line, which led to it operating fully integrated healthcare clinics.

Anyone who is struggling with mental health issues can speak with a Diversus Health provider by calling 719-572-6100. Anyone needing immediate assistance can call the crisis hotline at 844-493-8255, or text TALK to 38255 or visit the organization's 24/7 walk-in crisis center at 115 S. Parkside Drive.