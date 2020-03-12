Pikes Peak region governments are working to prevent the spread of coronavirus — ramping up cleaning of public spaces and planning for the possible closure of public buildings, while at the same time facing an unknown economic repercussions.
Mayor John Suthers said it was impossible to know how much the city might suffer economically because of the virus but officials planned to keep promoting the city as a summer tourism destination.
“We don’t want the city of Colorado Springs to shut down, circumstances do not call for that,” he said.
The city and county will receive federal assistance to help with response to the virus, including a portion of $9.8 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated for Colorado. But Suthers could not say how much federal assistance the city might receive during a news conference Thursday.
Clean public spaces
Mountain Metropolitan Transit is cleaning its buses and other vehicles every day with hospital-grade disinfectants, said Vicki McCann, a spokeswoman for the city's transit division. Workers are wiping down seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, pull cords and other high-touch areas, she said.
The city of Colorado Springs is placing new hand sanitation dispensers at city facilities, such as community centers. Employees are being trained on actions to help prevent the spread of the disease, said Jamie Fabos, a spokeswoman for the city.
El Paso County has increased the potency of cleaning products and increased the frequency of cleaning at highly trafficked buildings, such as the Citizens Service Center, El Paso County Combined Courts and Centennial Hall, said Ryan Parsell, a spokesman for the county.
Contingency plans
El Paso County Public Health is preparing to open a mobile clinic to treat those with coronavirus if necessary, said Dr. Robin Johnson, Medical Director for the department.
County officials are planning to help slow the spread of coronavirus should an infected person visit a highly trafficked public office, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, by determining how those spaces would be partially or fully closed for cleaning, County Commissioner Mark Waller said.
Shutting down a building, such as the El Paso County Combined Courts, would have major ripple effects that officials are planning for, even though Wednesday they didn't foresee a need for those closures, he said.
“Those are things we need to be thinking about and planning for,” Waller said.
Protecting employees
County commissioners unanimously approved a measure Thursday to allow employees to take sick leave that they have not yet earned to help ensure the illness isn’t spread, Parsell said. Employees will be allowed to take 80 hours of sick leave once they have exhausted all of their existing paid time off, he said.
“The No. 1 most important thing that someone can do is to not come to work (if they're sick),” County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said on Wednesday.
The city is preparing to allow employees to work from home and allowing them to hold conference calls instead of in person meetings, Fabos said.