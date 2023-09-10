Kalyn Henderson didn’t know much about Colorado Springs when the 23-year-old moved to town in May, after graduating from the University of Kansas with an architectural career in mind.

She was hired at a firm where she did an internship last year, rented an apartment in one of the new complexes rising in the downtown core and is getting to know the city she’s calling home in young adulthood.

“I had no idea the Olympics and the military had such a big presence here, which is kind of cool,” she said.

Coming from the southwest suburbs of Chicago and attending college in the flatlands of Kansas, Henderson wasn’t familiar with the most famous attraction to newcomers: the Colorado lifestyle.

“I didn’t know if I’d like it, but Colorado has a lot of outdoor activities, which is something I’ve learned to love doing,” Henderson said.

Hiking everywhere, frequenting restaurants and building a network of friends occupies much of her free time.

And she’s not having trouble finding people to do things with because Henderson is part of the largest age group mushrooming among newcomers to El Paso County.

“The biggest net migrant is that young ‘un, that 20-something — which shouldn’t be a big surprise because of the university and the military,” said State Demographer Elizabeth Garner.

Other age groups are also growing, including seniors, but not as quickly as the burgeoning numbers of 22- to 29-year old Millennials and Gen Zers.

Some credit intentional efforts city leaders forged years ago to attract more young professionals as paying off.

Creating 50,000 jobs over the past decade, many high-paying defense, cybersecurity and other technology-oriented positions, has drawn young professionals, former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said as he vacated the office in June after eight years in the office.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC a few months ago launched several programs to help local college graduates stay in town, such as providing mentors and arranging group activities.

Alluring quality of life

A new employment cycle is being created with U.S. Space Command remaining in Colorado Springs, said Harry Salzman, a broker associate with ERA Shields Real Estate.

“We’re going to be growing with higher educated people who want a better quality of life,” he said, “and this is the quality of community they want to live in.”

Of the county’s estimated population of 740,552, as of July 1, 2022, the most recent statistic available, more 27-year-olds lived in El Paso County than any other age group.

The nearly 14,000 residents aged 27 were quickly followed by a couple hundred fewer of 26-year-olds, who constituted the second largest age group living in El Paso County.

The influx of young adults is interesting and hopeful, Garner said, “because you know where your bread and butter is.”

Births and people relocating here continue to outpace deaths and people moving away from the county, albeit at a slower rate than some years, she said.

The county saw an increase of 3,350 residents as of July 1, 2022, over the previous year. The numbers included 9,267 births, 6,238 deaths and 321 net migrants — those who moved in minus those who moved out.

Births peaked in 2016, then decreased through 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state statistics.

Since 2021, births have climbed but are not back to levels the community saw seven years ago, Garner said.

The county’s net migration is “all over the place, not a straight line but peaks and troughs,” she said, due to factors that include job opportunities, divorce, aging family members or political winds.

Older adults sometimes leave for health reasons — such as needing to live at a lower altitude — said Salzman, the real estate broker, and military veterans and retirees like to return to Colorado Springs because they enjoyed the city when they were stationed here in the past.

El Paso County's population includes 94,000 military veterans; about 74,000 active-duty service members, civilians and families at Fort Carson; 22,175 active-duty, families, reservists and civilians at Peterson Space Force Base; 7,625 cadets, active duty and civilians at the Air Force Academy; 8,100 personnel at Schriever Space Force Base, including guardians, airmen and civilians; and 1,500 service members and civilians connected to NORAD, according to the affiliated installations.

“No matter what your age, Colorado Springs is typically going to give you a better quality of life, no matter where you’re coming from,” Salzman said.

Flock here or flee

Population figures reflect how tough of a time El Paso County had following the Great Recession, the nation’s longest economic downturn since World War II. The collapse began in December 2007 and ended in June 2009, according to the Federal Reserve.

Facing a $28.9 million budget shortfall in 2010, the decision of city leaders to cut spending by stopping trash collection in city parks, turning off one-third of city streetlights, limiting watering and mowing on city property, and reducing fire, police and public transportation services can be seen in the data, Garner said.

Net migration spiked in 2010 at about 13,000 people, then fell dramatically to about 2,300 in 2014.

“Colorado Springs had an especially rough go of it politically, in terms of where they thought they wanted to put public dollars,” Garner said. “People were like, ‘Maybe I won’t move there.’”

In this millennium, Colorado’s shift from a Republican-dominated state to a Democratic-led General Assembly and governor’s seat has influenced some people to either flock here or flee.

Lisa Dell Amore, who had lived and worked in Colorado Springs for 35 years, packed up and left in 2019, first and foremost because of politics.

“I saw things changing in the state and city,” she said. “When I moved there in 1984, Colorado Springs was kind of a conservative bastion of the state,” she said. “I slowly saw it changing.

“It seemed like you’re being taxed for everything, and while I had a good job in government, once I got into the private sector, I was making next to nothing per hour, and it was just a real struggle.”

Which brings us to Dell Amore’s second reason for bugging out: the cost of living.

“Everything seemed more expensive, and I just couldn’t afford it.”

She’s now in a small Texas town of about 7,000 residents, where she says gas, housing and food are cheaper, there’s no personal income tax and it’s clear that southern hospitality has drifted west.

“People are friendly and neighborly. There’s less road rage here — in five years not one person has given me the bird,” Dell Amore said.

Housing costs rise

Beyond political preferences, the cost of housing is influencing some people to stay away, believes Jon Christiansen, executive member of the Chinook Center, a progressive collective in southeast Colorado Springs.

“A lot of people are either deciding not to move here or are moving away from here because housing is so expensive,” he said.

Since January 2009, Colorado Springs has had an 80% decrease in home affordability, according to the Colorado Homebuyer Misery Index, released last week by the Common Sense Institute, a nonprofit economic think tank based in Greenwood Village.

Statewide, Colorado ranks No. 2 in the nation — at 90% — for the largest decrease in housing affordability over the past 14 years, and the organization projects continued deterioration in the ability to purchase a home.

Christiansen grew up in Colorado Springs at a time when the city was considered an affordable part of the state. “Not anymore,” he said.

What’s also different is that political conservatives “do not have all the power anymore,” Christiansen said, and young progressives “are not afraid to move here.”

But he still senses “an old political power structure left over from the olden days,” which he doesn’t think reflects the current demographics.

“I feel it’s changing pretty rapidly,” he said.

After moving away and living on the East Coast for 12 years, Christiansen felt a tidal pull to return.

While many communities have beautiful mountains and bountiful hiking trails, there’s an intangible, indescribable allure to Colorado Springs for natives as well as transplants, he said.

“Honestly, I’m not sure I know what it is that’s so attractive,” Christiansen said.

Salzman thinks he knows.

In his 51 years of working in the real estate industry in Colorado Springs, Salzman said he’s seen every economic cycle imaginable, along with several cultural shifts, changes in the city's governance structure, development of a solid education base and added employment opportunities.

Colorado Springs and El Paso County have recorded consistent population growth, he said, for the primary reason that stands the test of time and led the city’s founder, Gen. William Jackson Palmer to realize that if he built it, people would come.

That the region is “outstanding with an outdoor life, even in the wintertime,” is the top reason people flock here, Salzman said.

Also, Denver and Boulder remain more expensive to live in than Colorado Springs and El Paso County, which also seem less congested because of geographic spread. Although the gaps in the cost of living and the transportation system are narrowing between southern and central Colorado communities.

Henderson, the Gen Z newcomer, said she knew she didn’t want to live in Colorado’s capital.

“I love that Colorado Springs is smaller than Denver; it’s not so overwhelming of a city, the size is really good, and I love that it’s super close to the mountains,” she said.

Colorado is often referred to as “the biggest small town,” Garner, the state demographer said.

“We definitely see El Paso as one of our strongest, fastest-growing and largest counties, and you’re still relatively young — you’re still having births because El Paso attracts a lot of young adults.”

El Paso and Weld counties are forecasted to be the two largest-growing counties in the state over the next three decades, Garner said.

That could change, though, if say, a water shortage wrench was thrown in, or there’s a repeat of the city budget crunch of 2010.

For now, El Paso County’s population is projected to hit 1 million residents by 2050, according to state calculations.