The near future of school busing is murky as state leaders push for investment in electric transportation, attempting to accelerate the transition from noisier, dirtier diesel engines.

Even as some school districts buy in early, others say too many outside variables leave electric options out of reach today.

Gov. Jared Polis on Sept. 1 announced 13 school districts and charter schools would receive a collective $24 million in state and federal funding to support their shifts to cleaner vehicles by way of the Colorado Electric School Bus Grant Program.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 was the only Pikes Peak region beneficiary to make this year’s inaugural recipient list.

The district will use its grant of up to $375,000 toward purchasing a second electric bus. The bus should begin routes sometime between spring and the start of next school year, according to D-8 Director of Transportation Robert Leach.

“There’s obviously the safety and environmental impact benefits of having the electric bus. Having a quieter bus also helps with student management issues. Kids don't have to yell over a diesel-powered engine,” Leach said. “That's been the big concern is just providing a safer, cleaner ride for students.”

Ground-level ozone is the Front Range's most pressing air quality concern, according to the Regional Air Quality Council. Ozone is formed largely by human-caused emissions from diesel and gas-powered vehicles.

In October, D-8 became the first school district in El Paso County to purchase an electric bus when it added Bus E-1 to its fleet. The move was part of a pilot program to examine potential benefits and cost effectiveness versus conventional diesel-powered vehicles. The program also supports the district’s Clean Air Initiative, designed to reduce Fountain-Fort Carson’s carbon footprint by examining its daily operations and making adjustments.

So far, the findings have been positive, Leach said. E-1 has never been in the shop and has had little wear and tear on its brakes because the bus regenerates itself when slowing down, Leach said. He estimates an 80-90% reduction in parts and maintenance fees.

The energy it takes to charge is also cheaper than gas, district spokesperson Christy McGee said, and there are reports that electric buses are half as expensive to run per mile than their diesel counterparts. Those numbers have not yet been actualized as they are still collecting data on the recent fleet addition, she added.

“It doesn’t make sense for districts to buy new diesel buses knowing they would be stuck with them and their high costs,” Polis said during the Sept. 1 grant recipient announcement. “I expect this transition is rapidly catching on. We are accelerating it with these grants. In one, two or three years, it really doesn’t make sense for any district to provide a diesel bus.”

But other school districts caution the transition to electric transportation isn’t quite so cut and dried.

In Lewis-Palmer School District 38, spokesperson Mark Belcher said several factors prevent attempts at shifting energy sources. The district also feels “there is much research left to do” and “evaluation left to conduct” to ensure electric buses are a viable option for safe, reliable transportation.

“District 38 is certainly open to and actively investigating the feasibility of electric fleet vehicles, and where grants exist for districts our size, they undoubtedly make decisions easier. At this time, however, electric (busing) is still a relatively new concept for school districts,” Belcher said in a written statement. “In District 38, we have a geographically wide and diverse district with severe weather at various times. Additionally, we do not currently have the infrastructure to power electric vehicles, another great expense.”

Colorado Springs School District 11’s transportation team has had ongoing discussions about deploying electric buses, but cost is a large prohibitor, according to spokesperson Devra Ashby.

Whereas a diesel bus costs about $140,000, electric buses nearly triple that price, with D-11 receiving vendor estimates around $400,000. Accompanying chargers add $20,000 for each bus. What’s more, electric buses have about 3% loss of range per year, Ashby said.

Leach concedes the upfront price for electric buses can be a challenge, but initial studies suggest costs will break even within six to 10 years. Grants ease or even eliminate the added financial burden.

D-8 was already preparing to retire an old bus and purchase a new one in its stead, Leach said. With the grant’s support, he projects the district will spend less on the purchase of an electric bus than it would have on a diesel-powered bus, although it is not yet clear how funds will be distributed. Money will also support the disposal of a diesel bus and training of technicians to work on high-voltage vehicles.

“It made great financial sense to go after this grant,” Leach said. “It would be very challenging for districts to go to electric without the grant.”

The D-11 facilities team spoke with Colorado Springs Utilities about power grid infrastructure as it eyed potential grants, according to Ashby. It was told the grid is not yet able to accommodate an entire D-11 fleet of electric vehicles, suggesting a total shift to the clean energy source could be a ways down the road.

“We don’t know the true forecast for home-based chargers or, in this case, a school-based charging network for school buses. There’s a lot of unknowns right now that we do our best to forecast in the end,” Colorado Springs Utilities spokesperson Steve Berry said. “It’s one of those things where the true demand is a little uncertain as it pertains to electric vehicles here locally, and then what the demands on the grid would be as a result. We are taking every step that we can conceivably take now to prepare our grid for that kind of future.”

Even so, conversations continue in school districts across the region as they prepare for what is likely an inevitable shift, however near or far that shift might be.

“Districts aren’t the sole decision-makers when it comes to shifting a fleet’s fuel source, either, with partnerships and understanding needing to be forged between utility providers, repair technicians and beyond,” Belcher said. “Still, District 38 sees that electric (busing) is very much so in the future of our region and state, and we will monitor opportunities for grants for (busing), as well as grants for infrastructure like charging stations, moving forward.”