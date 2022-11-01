A confusing and sometimes poorly lit network of hallways, staircases and odd rooms in the City Auditorium downtown tells perhaps a scarier story than ghostly Halloween tales — one of real-life neglect.

A modern heating and air conditioning system was never installed. Instead the building relies on a boiler and a fan-based system for ventilation. Seating in the main performance area is falling apart and the foundation needs to be reinforced, among many other needed updates.

The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, a nonprofit formed to run and update the building, is working to reinvigorate the building with an estimated $85.9 million remodel that would turn the building into a cultural hub with performance spaces, a restaurant, bar, coffee shop and offices.

Linda Weise, the nonprofit's president, presented the new, higher cost estimate to Colorado Springs City Council recently and noted in an interview that foundation reinforcement was a major cost driver.

"The building is really sick. She needs a lot of work," Weise told the board.

The collective agreed to raise $53 million for the remodel by March 2023, among many other steps, such as writing a business plan and holding community meetings, as part of a formal memorandum with the city signed in September 2021. At the time, city officials also said the nonprofit might need to take ownership of the building to secure funding.

The city is now aiming to finish renegotiating a new agreement with the nonprofit before the end of the year, said Ryan Trujillo, deputy chief of staff. The city is still determining whether it would be best to transfer ownership of the building to the nonprofit with specific restrictions on uses or lease it to the nonprofit long term, he said.

Both Trujillo and Weise said they would like to see remodeling start in 2023.

"We are very excited about this project," Trujillo said. "They have brought the city a very bold vision."

The city doesn't have a backup plan for the nearly 100-year-old building, if a partnership with the nonprofit doesn't work out, he told the council.

"The city has come to an understanding the building cannot be sustained with the current usage and business model," he said. While it functioned like the Broadmoor World Arena in its day, most people who attend events the collective is now hosting have never been in the building and so raising awareness about it has been key, Weise said. Since taking over, the nonprofit has hosted concerts, a debate and most recently the Coroner's Ball, a Halloween celebration. But the events can only put a portion of the building to use.

So far, the collective has raised $6 million for the building. This funding includes $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money from the city, $500,000 in city Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax and $768,500 in ARPA funding from El Paso County. The collective has another $5 million in process, Weise told the council. She also believes another $25 million through the state could be available. She presented about $37 million in identified funding for the project to the council. Additional federal funds could become available in December, she said.

She is confident the rest of the money can be raised for the building and she would like to have it all in place before the major remodeling starts.

The council asked numerous questions including whether more could be done to help preserve the interior of the building.

While some aspects will be preserved such as the grand staircases, historic organ and the white lattice arch on the main stage, much of the building is not functional, Weise said.

The largest performance space in the building right now is a "museum gym floor" with a stage that is not up to code and does not have proper support spaces for performers, such as sufficient dressing rooms, Weise said. The building's basement is also home to a now defunct shooting range that would be repurposed.

The nonprofit is proposing a remodel that would create two multipurpose performance venues with fold away seating so that both could accommodate dinners and dancing, in addition to more traditional stage performances. The smaller theater space, currently the Lon Chaney Theater, would move from the Weber Street side of the building to the alley side of the building where it would be two stories, using the basement, she said. The speakeasy-style bar would also move into the basement, and the restaurant would move into the Weber Street side of the building.

An addition at the back of the building would house necessary spaces for performers like dressing rooms and a loading dock, Chris Wineman with Semple Brown Design told the council.

In addition to unique performance space, it can also fill a state gap in workforce development for those in the arts and theater, culinary programs and early childhood development. Weise has launched three of four workforce development programs that could make use of the remodeled building already.

For example, those in an early childhood recruitment and retention program are already meeting in the building and the restaurant could provide a capstone experience for culinary students.

"The goal is when we cut the ribbon that thing is already humming," she told the council.