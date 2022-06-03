• “Moiré Sculpture #12,” by Collin Parson, Lakewood, acrylic, vinyl, metal base, $25,000, northwest corner of Tejon Street and Moreno Avenue (near Atomic Cowboy, 528 S. Tejon St.)

• “Continuous Line VI (levity),” by Kelly Goff, Norton, Mass., steel pipe, oil-based enamel, $18,000; median on South Nevada Avenue between Costilla and Cimarron streets (near Loyal Coffee, 402 S. Nevada Ave.)

• “Mariachi Galaxy,” by Jeff Glode Wise, Durango, welded steel (powder coated), reflectors, faceted glass sphere, $48,000; exterior archway of Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.

• “Betwixt,” by Su Kaiden Cho, Colorado Springs, aluminum (thermoplastic) duct, $42,000, North exterior wall of UCCS Downtown at 102 S. Tejon St.

• “Jade,” by Juls Mendoza, Denver, latex paint and acrylic spray paint, $11,000; west exterior wall of 327 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

• “Seek Higher Ground,” by Michael Krondl, Brooklyn, N.Y., digital photography on vinyl, $10,000, orth exterior wall of Downtown Transit Terminal, 127 E. Kiowa St.

• “Bighorn Sheep/Mountain Sun,” by Brenda Biondo, Manitou Springs, digital photography on vinyl, $8,000; west exterior wall of Downtown Transit Terminal, 127 E. Kiowa St.

• “From U to You,” by Hootnannie, Los Angeles, Calif., acrylic paint, $8,800; north exterior wall of 32 N. Tejon St.

• “WindSong,” by Kim Carlino, Easthampton, Mass., exterior acrylic latex and spray paint, $4,000; east exterior wall of 101 N. Cascade Ave.

• “we are one,” by Mono Sourcil, Montreal, Canada, latex paint and acrylic spray paint, $8,000; West exterior wall of Saks Building, 19 E. Bijou St.

• “Mountain Horse,” by Francis Fox, Boise, Idaho, bronze, $25,000; northwest corner of Tejon and Boulder

Scavenger Hunt

What: A passport-guided event. Start at any Art on the Streets location and show your ticket to receive a passport. Some artists will be on site. Each location will have fun surprises.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown Colorado Springs

Price: Free. A $10 donation is suggested. Pre-registration is required online at bit.ly/3M0h9Vs.