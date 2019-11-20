Art Garfunkel on Simon & Garfunkel hits

Art Garfunkel reflects on what first comes to mind when he considers Simon & Garfunkel hits:

• "Scarborough Fair," 1966: "The color scarlet. It sounds like an onomatopoeia — the word is right on the image. A beautiful pinkish magenta. It’s all about the color of it. Some songs you feel the color more than others. When I float up into the upper melody, I want to be a ribbon. I'd like to float up and be this scarlet ribbon."

• "Bridge Over Troubled Water," 1970: "It’s a wonderful record. A real expression of hard work and over-dubbing and polishing. Lovely production. I produced it with Paul Simon and Roy Halee. I loved how we saved the instruments for the last verse. I’m proud of my vocals. I got carried away with the goosebumps. It's a cute use of Paul’s harmony ever so sparingly in the beginning of the third verse."

• "The Sound of Silence," 1964: "Pure pop hit. It was the lucky door that happened to me and my buddy Paul that changed our whole lives. It was pop sound with an electric 12-string that was fashionable in those days. Like Carole King, we paid our dues. We knew rock 'n' roll from the early days, from the failure point of view. We showed our demos to people and we were getting nowhere. That (the song) is called getting somewhere finally as a piece of luck. The song is so simple. It’s an amazing piece of simplicity. Nobody ever did that melody before. It seemed like it was right under our noses. Paul is a hell of a songwriter."

• "Mrs. Robinson," 1968: "Quentin Tarantino’s use of it in (this year's film) 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' It's 1967, he correctly goes to 'Mrs. Robinson,' it's Sunset Boulevard, there's a teenybopper, cute, cute cute, flashing a shoulder at the camera. She's a spoiled brat, she's 17. She throws a shoulder exactly at the right time if you're making a movie and you want the soundtrack to hook up with what Paul did on guitar. It (the song) has a moment in it that is so damn catchy, infectious. Quentin caught it and took that eight seconds, and lifted it off for his movie. As a viewer, I say these filmmakers know what they’re doing."

• "The Boxer," 1970: "It was the most worked on of all our records. It was Roy and Paul more than it was me, Roy and Paul. It has different goodies in it, a base harmonica that Charlie McCoy put in. It (harmonica) has a wonderfully rhythmic sound if it's in the right musician’s hands. He helps the second verse."

• "Cecilia," 1970: "Fun and games. Unlike all the others. We’re using our voices in different ways. I took charge of that vocal. The whole track starts with the Charles Manson era, just like the movie ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'). Paul and I rented a house on Blue Jay Way (in Los Angeles), same month of the murders. We were unaware. One night we grabbed instruments and started the track that became 'Cecilia.' There comes a very infectious rhythmic track. I don’t know where it came from. Maybe I half-wrote it. We were just riffing in the living room, hitting our thighs rhythmically."