When Matt Haxby moved to Colorado nine years ago after spending most of his life on the East Coast, he noticed a dominant quality in the hearts of Front Range natives.
They’re smug.
Actually, smug is my word. When Matt and I talked, we searched for a description for those born in the beauty of the Rocky Mountains.
I said smug. Matt instantly agreed.
I arrived in Colorado as a sixth-grader, and nobody asked if I liked it here. It was assumed I did. I arrived in New York state as a 26-year-old, and virtually everyone asked if I liked it there. It was assumed I might not. (I did.)
The New York state experience is the norm. All over America, residents eagerly ask newcomers what they think of their new home. All over, except in Colorado.
Haxby, 35, lives in Denver’s Capitol Hill, where he works as a furniture designer. He enjoys the Front Range vibe.
“Everyone is very nice and pretty honest,” he says. “It’s not like the Midwest where they don’t actually talk about anything. Here, people talk.
“But there’s something that has always kind of gotten to me. When you said smug, I said yeah.
“Colorado is a great state to live in and everybody just thinks that you are lucky to be here. Nobody says, ‘Oh, what brought you here?’ It’s just assumed, of course, you would come here because it’s the best state.”
“Native” bumper stickers irritate and confuse him. Why advertise you were born here?
“No other state in the country advertises the fact that you were born in that state,” he says. “It’s kind of like saying, ‘I was born into a wealthy, nice family.’ Why do you need to tell everybody about that on your bumper sticker?”
I thought it would be a good idea to speak with an expert. Yes, a native.
Joe Landry, 28, was born at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. He’s married to Amanda, born at Penrose. As we talked, Joe was holding Preston, the couple’s 4-month-old son and, yes, yet another Colorado native.
“Natives can be a little smug,” Joe says, but this light smugness is, really, a veil for nostalgia. When fewer people roamed the Front Range, traffic was lighter, lines were shorter and, in the haze of memory, everything was better, even though in reality everything was not better.
But Joe believes most natives welcome newcomers. He tells the story of Saralee, his 96-year-old grandmother. She was born on Colorado’s eastern plains and attended the University of Northern Colorado. After living in Maryland, she returned to her beloved, and native, Colorado.
Joe laughs as he recalls his grandmother’s favorite shirt. It reads, “I’m not a native, but I got here as fast as I could.” The shirt works as his grandmother’s way of gently poking fun at overly righteous natives.
“She really loves people who came to Colorado because they loved it,” Joe says. “I absolutely love a ton of people who have moved here. I don’t think it really matters that much that you were born in Colorado.”
Joe sums up majority opinion. The natives enjoy acting a bit haughty about their status, but it’s mostly an act.
Smug?
Yes, but it’s subtle smug with only the slightest rancor.
In a way, Haxby understands this smugness. He was part of an early wave of newcomers to Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. Soon, he watched as fresh waves hiked rents and polluted the freshness found in one of New York’s best, and once semi-secret, corners.
Those who have been in Colorado longest have watched wave after wave alter the state. Traffic jams on I-25 and on once silent mountain paths. More sprawl. More noise. And, maybe, a weakening in the might of their favored political party.
These endless waves have dulled the state’s collective hospitality. A newcomer who arrives from California or Texas or New York is unlikely to hear “Wow, I’m so thrilled you decided to move here!” We shrug when someone new arrives, and that’s the best we can do.
“People just know that the state is great, and they really don’t want anyone new,” Haxby says. “They are not welcoming.”
After nearly a decade here, Haxby has lost his newcomer status. He still cringes when he sees “Native” bumper stickers even as he senses a new attitude creeping into his heart.
“I’m not a saint,” he says, laughing. “Even me, in 20 years maybe I’ll be the person complaining about more people moving in when I’m sitting in traffic.”
Maybe?
Let’s go with a different word:
Certainly.