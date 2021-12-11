Honoring fallen police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers is something law enforcement officials don't take lightly.
It's a way to remember a comrade's sacrifice and continue their legacy for years to come. But because of poor record keeping in the 19th century, it has taken 122 years for Charles H. Wilcox to receive this recognition.
He died in 1899 of Bright's disease — a 19th century "catch all" for kidney ailments — that was the result of being shot nearly a quarter century earlier while working as an Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy.
Although Wilcox's story had been well known since the early 1880s, his name will finally be enshrined at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden next year, said Keith Dameron, the historian for the memorial.
He will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., said Arapahoe County Sheriff's Capt. Kenneth McKlem.
"You don't leave fallen behind," said McKlem, a former Marine. "This guy put his life and rear end on the line for the citizens and that deserves to be recognized."
Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown shared a similar sentiment.
"Even though it was many years ago, Wilcox made the ultimate sacrifice," Brown said. "We never want to forget him in Arapahoe County. Our deputies who died should never be forgotten."
Law enforcement historians have known about Wilcox's story since former Arapahoe County Sheriff David Cook published "Hands Up! Or Thirty-five Years of Detective Work in the Mountains and on the Plains" in 1882.
On Feb. 20, 1875, Wilcox was investigating a mail fraud scheme in the Denver area. Investigators identified a suspect, John W. Johnson, and authorities made a plan to capture him, according to historical documents.
Wilcox waited at the post office for Johnson to pick up and sign for a planted package and once the transaction was complete, he took Johnson into custody. After confiscating Johnson's pistol, Wilcox allowed Johnson to walk out the door to make arrangements for his horse, but Johnson removed another pistol from his boot and began to flee.
The deputy chased after Johnson despite dropping his own weapon, and Johnson fired his weapon sporadically. After hearing five shots fired — five-shot revolvers were common during this time — Wilcox continued the pursuit and was eventually shot in the thigh.
Ike Clodefelter, who entered the post office with Johnson, appeared and drew a pistol. Johnson begged Clodefelter to shoot Wilcox, but he refused and instead handed his counterpart the weapon.
Wilcox, however, twisted Johnson's arm so hard he could not fire. Clodefelter retrieved the gun and shot Wilcox in the back twice, with one of the bullets penetrating his abdomen.
Both men were eventually caught outside of Pueblo and served a three and a half year sentence, according to historical accounts.
The book and other accounts state Wilcox eventually recovered and only suffered a limp from the shooting and eventually returned to his role as a sheriff's deputy before moving to Wyoming some years later.
Last year, Rick Walsh, a retired Wyoming Capitol Police officer, contacted McKlem about a Wyoming officer who died early after being shot in Arapahoe County.
After the two chatted, they began to dive into Wilcox's story and Walsh eventually found his obituary. It cited the shooting and Bright's disease as the cause of death.
"He somehow came across the story of Wilcox's death in 1899 and the stories attribute his early demise to the injuries he suffered in the shooting," McKlem said. "So we just combined the two stories together and we're like, holy (expletive), it's another line of duty death."
But these historic deaths aren't uncommon, said Dameron, the historian for the state's law enforcement memorial.
"Some (years) we'll have one or two, and some years we'll put on 10," said Dameron. "Last year we put on five historic deaths and have already (approved) five for next year, which includes Wilcox."
These types of deaths were previously unacknowledged by memorials. But that changed following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, with between 250 and 300 first responders who responded to the World Trade Center that day dying each year, according to The New York Times.
McKlem and others have dedicated some of their spare time to remember these fallen officers, deputies or troopers. However, poor record keeping makes it difficult.
"They just didn't keep track of those things back then," he said.
McKlem has worked to get others on the memorials, including Deputy Sheriff Gabriel Hollingsworth who died in 1887. It's all about getting closure for the family, he said.
"Here's a guy who took a bullet for the citizens of Arapahoe County over 100 years ago and whose sacrifice was lost to history, so getting him on all the memorials and posthumous medals to honor him properly" is important, McKlem said.
He added: "You see their name out there in a big bronze plaque on a stone wall and it's like a little piece of immortality."