One of the state's oldest liquor stores has expanded to one of Colorado Springs' fast-growing areas.
Applejack Wine & Spirits opened last week in the former Whole Foods space at the First & Main Town Center, northeast of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle on the city’s east side.
A formal grand opening — to include tastings, giveaways and other events — will take place Labor Day weekend, from Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. A soft opening being conducted until then will allow the retailer to iron out last-minute wrinkles, Applejack CEO Jim Shpall said Friday.
"It should be a good weekend," he said of the formal Labor Day opening. "That's sort of the end of summer. It's a chance for people to have barbecues and parties and sort of close the summer, even though the summer continues for many more weeks. It's just a chance for families to get together and have those last summertime celebrations."
Applejack's arrival is the latest example of a well-known Denver-area business that's opened in Colorado Springs.
Several Denver-area merchants and restaurants — such as Denver Biscuit Co., Dos Santos Tacos, White Pie Pizzeria, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Anthony’s Pizza and Mici Handcrafted Italian — have cited the Springs' strong population growth, healthy economy and desirable quality of life as reasons they've expanded to the city in recent years.
For Applejack, the retailer also had an opportunity to grow after a change in state law regulating liquor licenses allowed it to add a third location after Jan. 1. The retailer then looked to add to its legacy Wheat Ridge store, which opened in 1961, and a Thornton outlet that debuted last year.
When it looked to the Springs, Applejack was attracted to thousands of homes and apartments that have been built over the past 20-plus years within a few miles of the First & Main Town Center, Shpall said.
First & Main, a sprawling open-air shopping center, stretches for more than a mile along the busy Powers Boulevard retail corridor, from North Carefree Circle on the north to Constitution Avenue on the south.
"We did our homework before we picked that location," Shpall said. "It's a growing part of Colorado Springs. And we also know there are a lot of rooftops there. And the rooftops extend from there all the way east to (unincorporated Falcon) and south. That was extremely important to us. It's a vital part of Colorado Springs."
The feel and tenor of the Springs store mimics that of Applejack's flagship Wheat Ridge location, Shpall said. Its 28,000 square feet is comparable to Wheat Ridge, though its 20,000-square-foot sales floor is slightly larger, he said. The Springs store employs about 50 people.
The Colorado Springs location will have a selection of more than 15,000 beers, wines and spirits, about 95% of which are in stock as the retailer ramps up for its grand opening, Shpall said.
While the Colorado Springs store mirrors the one in Wheat Ridge, Applejack will tailor local selections to meet the preferences of area residents, he said.
"We've been doing work to find out what is popular in Colorado Springs," Shpall said. "And if it differs from what is popular in Denver or Wheat Ridge or Thornton, we will make sure that it's emphasized in Colorado Springs.
"What are the favorite wines in Colorado Springs?" he said. "What are the favorite spirits in Colorado Springs? What is the favorite beer? There are going to be distinctions. I'm playing to the Colorado Springs community."
Applejack's Colorado Springs store operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.