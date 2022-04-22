Applejack Wine & Spirits, whose wide selection of beer, wine and liquor has gained a statewide following since it opened more than 60 years ago, is the latest familiar Denver-area brand to expand to Colorado Springs.
The beverage retailer plans to take over the former Whole Foods space at the First & Main Town Center, northeast of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle on the city's east side.
CEO Jim Shpall said he's targeting a summer opening for the location, which will join Applejack's first store that opened in Wheat Ridge in 1961 and a second outlet that launched last year in Thornton.
Applejack is one of several Denver-area restaurants, stores and entertainment venues that have flocked to Colorado Springs in recent years — attracted by what they've said is the city's strong economy, surging population and desirable quality of life.
Among those already open: Atomic Cowboy, Fat Sully’s Pizza, Denver Biscuit Co., Dos Santos Tacos, White Pie Pizzeria, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Anthony’s Pizza, Mici Handcrafted Italian, ViewHouse and Parry’s Pizzeria.
The Tattered Cover bookstore and Mexican restaurant Illegal Pete’s are coming to downtown this year, while Snarf's Sandwiches plans to debut this summer on North Academy Boulevard.
In Applejack's case, a change in state law regulating liquor licenses allowed the retailer to add a third location after Jan. 1, Shpall said.
"With the change in the law, we looked all over the place," he said. "We wanted to move into a new, dynamic place. That's our model. And there's no more dynamic city right now than Colorado Springs, in terms of growth and other things.
"Look at the growth in El Paso County," Shpall added. "Look at the development of industry there. All of those things are important to look at. We saw it as a great opportunity. Not that other stores don't serve those needs as well. But we thought, because it's growing so much, it could hold another store."
Applejack will occupy about 28,000 square feet at the former Whole Foods, which will be comparable to its Wheat Ridge store and make the Springs location one of the area's largest liquor outlets.
The retailer expects to employ about 50 to 70 full- and part-time workers, Shpall said.