A fast-growing Colorado Springs defense contractor plans to hire 30 more employees during the next 18 months as a result of moving into a new pool of contractors under a massive federal contract.
Apogee Engineering hopes to win “a significant percentage” of work for the Army Space and Missile Defense Command under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services master contract that the federal government uses to buy “complex professional services.”
The Springs-based command announced plans in May to move about $150 million in engineering, training, modeling, simulation and cyber services from a separate contract to the integrated contract.
To prepare for that work, which will be bid next year, Apogee has expanded space it leases in the Research Corporate Center, 8610 Explorer Drive in the Briargate Business Campus, by nearly 50% to 20,000 square feet, building a new training center, said Frank Varga, Apogee’s vice president of program operations. Apogee has begun hiring recruiters and financial professionals as it ramps up for additional contracts, he said.
“Apogee’s expansion to OASIS pool 3 (the new contractor pool) was a targeted growth activity to deliver our weapons systems engineering solutions to organizations such as the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command,” Varga said in a news release. “We are building out this training capacity for this new (potential) customer.”
Apogee moved to a different pool of contractors because it no longer qualified for the pool with the smallest firms — they can generate no more than $16.5 million in annual revenue, using a three-year average. In the new pool, contractors are limited to $41.5 million in annual revenue, using a three-year average. Varga said Apogee will stay in that pool until the contract expires in 2024.
Under OASIS, contractors are divided into seven pools to compete for individual work orders, which totaled $20 billion in the past five years.
Apogee won 30 of those orders totaling $330 million in its previous pool, including three earlier this year totaling $190 million that the company hired 120 people to fulfill.
Apogee now employs about 120 in Colorado Springs and 230 others at offices in Dayton, Ohio, and Chesapeake and Hampton, Va.. and at more than 20 military bases nationwide.
