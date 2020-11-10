The cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs climbed to another record high during the summer as the demand for multifamily living held steady in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Average monthly rents jumped to $1,276.64 in the third quarter, an increase of a little more than $30 from the record high of $1,246.47 in the second quarter, according to a report by Ron Throupe, an associate professor at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business, and Jennifer Von Stroh of Colorado Economic & Management Associates in Denver.
The third quarter rent also was up about $45 from the same period in 2019, their report showed.
Costs have increased in large part because several new apartment complexes being added to the overall supply typically are pricier, amenity-filled properties that charge higher rents and drive up the overall average, said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
"Everything we're adding is very high-end," Nelson said, pointing to newly opened properties such as The Mae on Cascade in downtown Colorado Springs. Studio rents at The Mae start at $1,300 a month and penthouses start at $3,000, according to the property's website.
"Those are extremely high rents," Nelson said. "Something like that can have a pretty big effect."
The city's vacancy rate during the third quarter increased to 5.3% from 4.5% in the second quarter, the Throupe and Von Stroh report showed. The rate also was up from 5% a year ago.
Despite those increases, the area's apartment vacancy rate has remained in the mid to low single digits for several years.
The demand for apartments has been strong because some renters, such as millennials, prefer apartment living over being tied to a mortgage, industry experts have said. Empty-nesters, meanwhile, have downsized and want maintenance-free living.
The Springs market also is seeing and influx of renters moving from Denver and out of state, Nelson said. Some of those renters have been attracted by the city's quality of life, while others have moved out of larger cities in search of more "breathing room," she said.
"We're a good sized city, but not as dense as New York City or San Francisco or Denver," Nelson said.
The Throupe and Von Stroh report is based on a survey of apartment landlords, building owners and property managers; the third quarter report is based on information covering 22,748 apartments in the Colorado Springs area, where the total supply now totals 52,361 units.