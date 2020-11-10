AT A GLANCE

Highlights of a third-quarter report on the Colorado Springs multifamily market show:

• Average rents set a record high of $1,276.64 per month, a jump of just over $30 from the second quarter.

• Rents were priciest on Colorado Springs' northwest side, where they averaged $1,437.13 a month. The cheapest average rents of $974.45 were found in the Security-Widefield-Fountain area, south of the city.

• Apartments constructed after 2010 had the highest average rents of $1,541.84 a month; units built during the 1970s averaged $1,015.85, the lowest in the area.

• The Colorado Springs-area vacancy rate rose to 5.3% from 4.5% in the second quarter.

• Central Colorado Springs had the area's highest vacancy rate of 9.7%; apartments were most in demand on the city's southeast side, where just 2% of apartments were vacant.

Source: Third quarter Colorado Springs Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Study, co-authored by Ron Throupe of the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business and Jennifer Von Stroh of Denver-based Colorado Economic & Management Associates.