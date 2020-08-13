Weidner Apartment Homes is doubling the size of an apartment building it plans for downtown Colorado Springs' southwest side, which would make it downtown's largest multifamily project. And it envisions hundreds more apartments in the area in later phases.
The suburban Seattle company, one of the nation's biggest owners of multifamily projects, had proposed a 180- to 200-unit apartment building south of a new outdoor stadium in southwest downtown.
Now, Weidner plans to increase its building to 408 units, according to a proposal it's submitted to city officials. By doing so, Weidner would surpass a 320-unit project proposed in June for downtown's east side by Greystar Real Estate Partners of Charleston, S.C., another of the nation's largest multifamily companies.
Greg Cerbana, a Weidner vice president, said the company's 180- to 200-unit project was an initial concept in 2018, when the company, city officials and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team announced plans to develop an 8,000-seat outdoor stadium on a city block bounded by Cimarron, Sahwatch and Sierra Madre streets and Moreno Avenue.
The stadium, under construction and scheduled to open in 2021, will house the Switchbacks and host events such as concerts, graduations and other sports.
Since Weidner rolled out its apartment plan two years ago, the company purchased more land south and west of the stadium site and updated the project's design, which allowed it to increase the number of apartments, Cerbana said.
That building would be a first phase, he said. Weidner envisions its apartments in the area could total at least 1,000 units; a second phase would be developed southwest of the stadium and a third phase would go up west of the venue.
"If we can still achieve the efficiencies that we were able to achieve in this particular (first phase) building and if the demand continues to be what it's been like in the past and what it's forecast to do in the future, that number might be a little low," Cerbana said.
"That's the good thing about a three-phase project; we can make evaluations as we move forward," he added. "The market will tell us how many units will be absorbed. But we do think that 1,000 ... is achievable and that's what we'll be shooting for."
Weidner hopes to begin construction of the initial building in January, and complete it within three years, Cerbana said. Weidner's apartments would rent at market rates, he said; in the second quarter, Colorado Springs-area rents averaged nearly $1,250 a month.
The seven-story apartment building would include a 711-space, four-level private parking garage, a portion of which would be below ground; first-floor commercial space for restaurants and stores along Sierra Madre; and a 60-foot-wide plaza between the apartments and stadium intended as a gathering spot for renters and the public.
Weidner's planned apartments, which Cerbana previously said could total $250 million, are part of a series of big-ticket investments that city officials, business people and community leaders hope will reinvigorate downtown's light industrial southwest side.
The stadium is one of the City for Champions projects that are being partially funded by the state of Colorado and are expected to boost tourism in the area.
The stadium is slated to receive about $13 million in state funding. Weidner — whose founder, Dean Weidner, grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Wasson High School — and the Switchbacks agreed to fund the rest of the facility's $35 million cost. Ground was broken on the stadium in December.
Other southwest side projects include the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, which opened in July about two blocks north of the stadium site. Nor'wood Development Group, one of the Springs' largest real estate companies, has said it plans a hotel, office building and more apartments around the museum.
A higher-density apartment project in southwest downtown like the one Weidner plans would help the Downtown Partnership meet its goal to add as many as 2,000 new residences in the area by 2025, said Alex Armani-Munn, economic development specialist for the downtown advocacy group.
The project also would serve as a catalyst to attract restaurants and retailers to the area, he said.
"Residential, specifically, we know that really has to be a lead for creating more jobs downtown, more commercial downtown, you have to have that density of residential," Armani-Munn said. "That why these projects will be so critical because it's going up in an area of downtown that's obviously seeing significant redevelopment between the stadium and the museum."