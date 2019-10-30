School board races have become high-stakes for some Pikes Peak region candidates seeking a seat in Tuesday’s election.
One incumbent has accumulated nearly $17,000 to promote his campaign, according to finance filings submitted this week to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
With $14,950 in donations, $3,000 of which he contributed, and an additional $2,000 loan, Monument attorney Matthew Clawson has the most money of 44 El Paso County candidates on the ballot.
“This election is about fighting for local control,” said Clawson, who was first elected to the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 board in 2014 and is the current board president.
The Monument school board became the first in the state to oppose Colorado’s new sex education law and call for others to join in challenging it as unconstitutional, saying it usurps school districts’ control over curriculum.
Clawson wrote the board resolution. Since doing so, negative signs and flyers have appeared throughout the Tri-Lakes area with what Clawson says are false claims about him.
“No one’s taken credit for these signs,” Clawson said. “My position is pretty clear; I believe every child should receive a top-rated education, parents should decide the best route for their kids and I support local control.”
Clawson’s opponent, Adam Cupp, an engineer who has children who attend D-38 and Academy D-20 schools, has raised $4,309 plus has taken out a $4,000 loan to advertise his campaign, for a total of $8,309, state records show.
Among Cupp’s supporters are former board member Sarah Sampayo, an education reformer who quit last year after claiming she was bullied by other board members.
“The majority of my campaign has been self-funded,” Cupp said, adding additional support has come from donors “who would like to see increased transparency, earnest community engagement, accountability and good management.”
Cupp is one of four local candidates whose designated filing agent listed with the Secretary of State’s Office is former state Rep. Kit Roupe, a Republican who represented southeast Colorado Springs and Security-Widefield. Roupe beat Democrat Rep. Tony Exum Sr. in 2014 for the state seat, then lost to him in 2018.
Roupe also is the filing agent for retired firefighter Ryan Graham, a D-38 candidate running against retired high-tech executive Ron Schwarz; Jason Jorgenson, one of eight contenders for four seats on Colorado Springs School District 11’s board; and Aaron Salt, a substitute teacher and charter school co-founder, one of three candidates vying for two open seats in Academy School District 20.
Graham has nearly $11,000, which includes a $4,000 loan, to promote his bid for a seat in D-38’s District 4, which is being vacated by longtime board member Mark Pfoff, who is term-limited.
Neither Graham nor Cupp support the district’s $28.9 million bond initiative to build a new elementary school, which is also on Tuesday’s ballot.
Schwarz, Graham’s opponent, has raised $4,523, including $500 from current board member Chris Taylor and contributions from teachers and other educators.
In Academy D-20, Heather Cloninger has raised the most money, $3,684, followed by Salt at $3,154. Will Temby has $2,744 in contributions.
The four teachers union-backed candidates in Colorado Springs D-11 have raised the most money among the eight candidates.
Engineer Parth Melpakam has raised the highest amount, $6,680, followed by substitute teacher Darleen Daniels with $6,090. Chris Wallis has $4,090, and incumbent Mary Coleman has $1,625 in cash and $185 in non-monetary contributions.
Rounding out the pack are Jorgenson with $1,035 plus a $550 loan, Joseph Shelton with $715, Vincent Puzick with $613 spent and 20-year-old Conner Sargent with zero dollars raised.
“My staff and I agreed it would be the best course to not fundraise, as opposed to people think we’re talking to them to get money,” Sargent said. “We’re talking to people to understand their issues and make the district better, and not get money from them.”