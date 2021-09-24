Whataburger, the Texas fast-food chain that's expanding to the Pikes Peak region with locations in north and northeast Colorado Springs, now is eying the city's northwest side.
A Whataburger restaurant would be built at 1105 Garden of the Gods Road, about one-quarter mile east of Centennial Boulevard, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by BurgerWorks Colorado, a Whataburger franchisee also based in Texas.
The location — with 3,436 square feet, indoor seating and a drive-thru — would be similar to a Whataburger under construction northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway in InterQuest Marketplace, a north-side shopping center. That location is targeted to open by year's end.
BurgerWorks Colorado plans a second Whataburger east of Powers and Dublin boulevards on the northeast side. The franchisee has said it has contracted to buy the site, where the restaurant would open in mid-2022.
BurgerWorks also has purchased a building east of Powers and Constitution Avenue that it has said will be remodeled into offices and an employee training center. Plans submitted to the city indicate the Powers-and-Constitution building could house a restaurant, as well.
William Tamminga, president of BurgerWorks Colorado, referred questions about the Garden of the Gods Road location to Whataburger corporate officials.
Whataburger is "exploring" the Garden of the Gods Road location, but doesn't have information to release at this time, Dash Baker, public relations director in the chain's San Antonio corporate headquarters, said via email.
Founded in 1950, Whataburger has a fiercely loyal following in Texas and elsewhere for its made-to-order burgers. Its Colorado Springs expansion follows the arrival last November of California-based In-N-Out Burger, another burger favorite with devoted fans.
BurgerWorks' northwest-side Whataburger would be part of a 2.8-acre commercial development planned along Garden of the Gods Road, between Buckingham Drive and Forrest Hill Road, by CenterPointe Development of Scottsdale, Ariz. The company has developed several projects in Colorado Springs.
CenterPointe submitted a proposal to city officials in April that showed it planned to tear down a former ANB Bank at the site, along with two buildings owned by Bibles for the World, a Springs-based Christian ministry that distributes Bibles internationally.
Demolition would clear the way for three new commercial uses on the property, CenterPointe's proposal showed.
In July, a CenterPointe limited liability company paid $968,000 to purchase the ANB Bank property, El Paso County land records show.
J. Clint Jameson, a CenterPointe partner, said Friday his company also has contracted to buy the Bibles for the World property. The purchase is expected to be completed in about 45 days, he said.
Building demolition probably won't take place until late in the first quarter of next year, Jameson said. A new location for Bibles for the World isn't known; a ministry official couldn't be reached for comment.
CenterPointe's deal with BurgerWorks calls for the franchisee to lease ground at the site, where it will construct the Whataburger restaurant, Jameson said.
CenterPointe also has deals in place with two more businesses, though Jameson declined to disclose their identities at this time.
"We've got some great users," he said. "It's going to be a great project."