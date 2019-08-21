UCHealth appears poised to counter another hospital system’s City for Champions project while establishing North Nevada Avenue as the epicenter of orthopedic and sports medicine in Colorado Springs.
The hospital system plans to break ground Wednesday on Grandview Medical Center, a 65,000-square-foot building beside its Grandview Hospital that will focus on sports medicine and orthopedic rehabilitation.
UCHealth’s $26 million project immediately makes the North Nevada Avenue corridor a focal point in a multimillion dollar race between the city’s two major hospital systems to provide high-level joint and sports performance care in Colorado Springs.
The Grandview project sits across the street from the planned 104,000-square-foot William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center — a City for Champions project being led, in part, by Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.
The $61.4 million Hybl Center, slated for completion in April, is expected to cater to professional athletes, as well as youth and amateur club sports participants, first responders and others in need of high-level orthopedic care. Penrose-St. Francis will oversee care at the center, while about 1,500 University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students could visit it daily for their studies.
UCHealth’s campus will differ in several respects from its counterpart across the street, while building off Grandview Hospital’s recent transition to an orthopedic-focused hospital and surgery center, said Joel Yuhas, CEO of UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
Unlike the Hybl Center, which will focus on undergraduate work, the Grandview campus will focus on post-doctoral research, Yuhas said. It will have a research affiliation with the University of Colorado School of Medicine’s Department of Orthopedics that should result in clinical trials at the new building.
“We’ll be able to do some interesting things. We’ll be able to offer people in our community access to research and innovation that they might have to travel outside of this community for today,” Yuhas said.
Grandview also will focus more heavily on disease management and injury prevention, he said.
“This is an orthopedic hospital essentially connected to an outpatient program that focuses on disease prevention and joint preservation and managing treatment for joint disease and things like that. And spine-related disorders,” Yuhas said. “A pretty different kind of focus, and perhaps even complementary to some degree.”
The Grandview Medical Center will have a 7,500-square-foot rehabilitation gym and room for robotically assisted joint replacement surgeries, made possible with help from the UCHealth Memorial Foundation. And it will feature an orthopedic and neurosurgery spine center, a general orthopedics center and an outpatient rehabilitation and pain management clinic.
Construction on the Grandview project is expected to wrap up in late 2020.
The Gazette’s Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.