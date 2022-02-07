A Denver real estate company is the latest to propose a multistory apartment project in downtown Colorado Springs, as the area's amenities and demand for housing continue to draw out-of-town developers.
Formativ, which describes itself on LinkedIn as a real estate and economic development firm founded in 2016, has proposed a seven-story, 214-unit project southwest of Weber and Cimarron streets, according to plans that company representatives have submitted to city government officials.
Company officials declined to comment.
Formativ's website, however, says the Springs project is planned for the "burgeoning New South End" — the name that downtown advocates have given to a multiblock area on the urban core's south edge that has become home in recent years to housing, hotels, restaurants and bars.
Apartments would be within "walking distance to esteemed amenities," including the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, America the Beautiful Park and a "large public green space and trail system," the company's website says, which shows a $68 million price tag for the project.
The museum opened at Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue in July 2020 and is now linked to the park by a pedestrian bridge that opened in 2021 and spans a set of railroad tracks. The 10-mile Legacy Loop trail network, meanwhile, encircles downtown.
As detailed in its proposal to city planners, Formative's project would include five stories with 206 apartments that would sit atop a two-story, 214-space parking garage.
The garage would include another eight "walk-up" units, designed with front stoops, enhanced landscaping and "private patios that meet the public sidewalk."
The project would be designed in a "W" shape that would create two courtyards connected by a west-facing pool and spa deck, with views of Pikes Peak and Cheyenne Mountain, according to the proposal.
A two-story main entrance and lobby at Weber and Cimarron would serve as a hub for amenities, the proposal says. A fitness center, bike storage, doggie wash, ski simulator room, conference room and co-working space are among amenities shown on the proposal.
"We feel this location allows for a 24-hour environment that remains lit at night and brings a welcoming to the corner throughout the day and evening," Formative says of its Weber-and-Cimarron lobby.
Apartments would rent at market rates, the company's proposal says; Colorado Springs apartments averaged nearly $1,500 a month in the third quarter of last year, a University of Denver study shows.
Formative's website describes the Springs apartment plan as one of five active company projects; the others are mixed-use, office, apartment and condominium projects in Denver's trendy River North Arts District, commonly known as RiNo.
No timetable was included in Formativ's proposal submitted to Colorado Springs city planners.
In general, multifamily developers have said they're building in downtown Colorado Springs in response to renters who want a so-called urban lifestyle — the ability to walk or bike to nearby coffee shops, stores, restaurants and bars, entertainment venues and museums. Those renters aren't just young people; empty nesters and homeowners who've downsized also are moving downtown.
Developers also have said they've been attracted by new downtown amenities, which include the Olympic & Paralympic Museum that opened in 2020; the Weidner Field outdoor stadium that opened in 2021, and plays host to Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer games, concerts and other events; and Colorado College's Ed Robson Arena, an indoor facility, that also opened last year.