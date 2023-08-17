The U.S. Forest Service is one step closer to greenlighting a big, new trail system in northwest Colorado that has garnered equal excitement and scorn over years of conceptualizing.

A final environmental assessment has been published regarding the Mad Rabbit Trails Project — a 128-page document detailing possible consequences or lack thereof to several animal and plant species with the construction of 49 miles of new trail outside Steamboat Springs.

The assessment came with the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears district ranger's written decision "finding no significant impact." That was celebrated as a major milestone among groups who have spent a decade pushing for the trails, including local mountain bike group Routt County Riders.

The project encompasses more than 127,000 acres of national forest land, including off Rabbit Ears Pass. Along with modifications to popular winter-time launching points, the proposal calls for two new trailheads along U.S. 40 that would access the new trails.

In conjunction with the network expansion, the proposal calls for closing 36 miles of trail the Forest Service has determined as unauthorized — a user-made web that "creates damage to wetlands, meadow habitats and disturbs elk and other wildlife," according to the recently released assessment.

Those paths have been blazed over the years "as recreationists seek to find their desired trail experience," according to the assessment. Land managers say the Mad Rabbit trails would bridge the gap and meet an ever-growing demand. Data compiled in 2017 showed a 23% increase in visits around Routt National Forest over five years.

The Mad Rabbit project "would move the Routt National Forest toward a sustainable trail system over the next 10 years that manages for an increasing population, desire for a broad diversity of trail opportunities and managing the increased potential for use conflicts," according to the assessment.

But several conservation and sporting organizations have opposed the idea since 2018, when the Forest Service first convened concerned parties.

The Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation along with 15 other groups voiced opposition at last year's environmental assessment, noting "increased human disturbance, habitat fragmentation and loss of critical elk calving habitat are just a few of the identified concerns."

In response to the latest assessment, Keep Routt Wild identified 14.4 miles of mountain bike trail that would traverse elk calving habitat. The Forest Service has continued to add seasonal calving closures and reduce new trails with updated proposals over the years.

Keep Routt Wild has also raised concerns over the project infringing on designated roadless areas. Of the 49 miles of proposed new trail, four miles would be open to off-highway vehicles.

The proposal also calls for local land manager's desired "mechanism to prevent off-trail bicycle travel." That mechanism would be designating the entire project area a "restricted use area," which would prohibit bikes and other vehicles from roaming off trail.

Routt County Riders, the mountain biking advocacy group, have counted themselves "satisfied with the compromise" proposed by restrictions, and see the trail system as "balancing the growing need" for more trails "and the desire to conserve large, unscathed tracts of roadless areas and important wildlife usage corridors."

The Forest Service is taking written objections over the next month. To submit and read project documents, go to: https://tinyurl.com/5n8ejkbp