TELLER COUNTY — After more than two years of trying to save a historic roadside mountain spring at Gillette Flats near Cripple Creek, a grassroots group is issuing one more plea before the government caps the gushing spigot.
“This is my last and final push,” said Toni Pence Moore, a former high school science teacher who lives in Florissant and has led the lengthy effort to bring the spring into compliance with water laws and keep it open to residents and visitors.
Supporters can almost taste the victory that seems to be in sight, and it’s as crisp and refreshing as the spring water that has bubbled up from the ground for decades.
But the desire to make the Gillette Flats spring a legal landmark for everyone to continue enjoying won’t be quenched until two lingering conditions are met.
With another deadline from the state bearing down this week, it’s uncertain whether the remaining steps needed to reach the goal will be realized.
“If no one is willing to step up and help, that tells me no one really cares,” Moore said. “If no one will help, let them cap the spring. Enough is enough.
“There are lots of complainers and lots of lip service, but no real assistance from the community.”
Members of the Gillette Flats Spring Organization appealed to Cripple Creek City Council last week, asking them for a letter saying they were looking into the matter, so the group can request an extension to the deadline from the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
What’s needed: A commitment in the form of a signed contract for a water lease allowing the group to purchase replacement water to fulfill legal requirements for downstream senior water-rights holders.
Cripple Creek Water and Sewer, the city’s water and sanitation provider, has given a preliminary agreement to provide that, Moore said.
The group also must find a nonprofit organization or government agency to act as an umbrella entity that they could work with.
Doing so could pose a risk of liability and require insurance to cover any potential legal cases, however.
Residents and visitors have been drinking the water for as long as anyone can remember. Moore said no one has been known to get sick from the water, which originates from the same aquifer that supplies the towns of Cripple Creek and Victor.
“I have a test that proves it’s excellent water,” said Erik Running, president of the Gillette Flats Spring Organization. “There’s a lot of interest in keeping the spring open.”
In a letter dated June 26, the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Water Resources said the group had 60 days to meet those two conditions in finalizing its Substitute Water Supply Plan. That makes the deadline Aug. 26.
So far, neither condition has been met.
“The group has been given substantial opportunity to provide proof of progress towards water rights compliance, and still has the opportunity to work out a resolution for the spring,” Bill Tyner, state water rights division engineer said in an email.
Appeal for local support
The unmet conditions are not for a lack of trying, said Moore, secretary for the Gillette Flats Spring Organization.
She contacted the Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition, the Pikes Peak Historical Society, the Gold Belt Tour, Help the Needy of Teller County, Cripple Creek District Museum and the Aspen Mine Center. Moore asked for her group to become a committee of the existing nonprofit and said her group would raise money to pay all costs associated with the spring project.
None were willing to do so, she said.
“The boards told us they appreciate our efforts, would like to see the spring remain open, have been following our success and cheering us on, but they did not think we suited their mission, and they did not want to get involved with our goal of keeping the spring running,” Moore said.
“I have felt a bit shocked, as we see the spring as being one of the last remaining landmarks for the town of Gillette, Colorado.”
She's also not willing to form a new nonprofit.
Group members have many accomplishments to their credit.
After the state’s water division declared the spring to be in violation of water-rights laws in 2018 and announced the supply would be shut off, supporters rallied the community and started a petition to save the spring.
They contacted state lawmakers and held town hall meetings. They conducted a public survey, which showed widespread support for keeping the spring available for free.
They met with countless state and county officials, raised money to cover the initial legwork and had the water tested.
They figured out how much water the spring displaces and removed a large stock tank that captured overspill at the site to prevent large-scale siphoning.
They recruited engineering students from the Colorado School of Mines to design and create an inexpensive metering system that would not only monitor how much water is extracted but also regulate with a pedal on-demand water disbursement.
They wrote, submitted and received approval on a plan to augment the spent spring water and are at the point of being able to install the flow device.
But partnering with another entity and obtaining a water lease contract are necessary to continue the project. Without those elements, the spring “would need to be abandoned and reconfigured to prevent water from rising to a discharge point,” Tyner said.
However, “There are no immediate plans for that to happen after the end of August,” Tyner said.
Such a decision would need to be coordinated with the other government agency that’s been involved, the Colorado Department of Transportation, which owns the land where the spring sits.
CDOT would need to be involved with stopping the water from reaching the surface and instead pumping it underground, Tyner said.
Historical records do not clearly show the provenance of the spring, and nearby private property owners aren’t sure who it belongs to.
Spring vital to the community, supporters argue
Cripple Creek City Council was unable to vote on Wednesday’s request from the Gillette Flats Springs Organization to consider working with the group because the matter was presented during public comment and not as an action item, said Councilwoman Meghan Rozell.
City attorneys would need to examine the proposal to help the group request an extension from the state regulatory board and determine whether it’s feasible for the city to support the project, she said.
The group would raise money to pay for replacing the water that’s removed from the system but, as a partner with the city, would have the protection of the municipality.
Cripple Creek has entered into such agreements in the past with other organizations, Rozell said in an interview, but said she would need time to study the request before making a decision.
“Generally, when somebody asks us to do that, it means we’re taking on liability if something goes wrong on legal decisions,” she said.
One “controversial off-putting aspect,” Rozell said, is that supporters want the water to remain free of charge to users.
Yet Cripple Creek Water and Sewer charges for its services to provide and sanitize water and wastewater in concert with state regulations through tap and usage fees.
And the city doesn’t need more water — it has an adequate supply, she said.
“I don’t have an exact or direct answer where this is headed,” Rozell said. “At first glance, I don’t see a quantifiable benefit to our community.”
Supporters heartily disagree.
Kurt Huffman, a volunteer legislative assistant to Colorado state Rep. Mark Baisley, a Republican who represents Teller County and parts of Douglas County, said the Gillette Flats spring is as important to the history of the area as gold mining and donkeys.
“We need local-level support,” he said. “We’re reaching the last 10% of the job to bring us to a conclusion. We need a partner.”
Baisley said he’s pushing for “a community-minded solution for a conflict between tradition and water rights.”
The “big elephants” that were in the way of the project have been removed, he told City Council.
“We’ve had deadline after deadline,” Baisley said. “We’ve worked out the hard parts.
“I feel this is a real opportunity for you. A lot of folks depend on that water.”
Residents often fill jugs and take the water home to use for drinking, cooking and other purposes.
A prime commercial water supplier in the area, Divide Water Haul Station, announced it was closing the haul station from Aug. 17 until mid-October “due to continued increases in demand,” according to the company.