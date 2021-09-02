Students, staff and visitors at Harrison School District 2 will be required to wear masks in all schools and offices beginning after the Labor Day holiday, according to a Thursday message from Superintendent Wendy Birhanzel.
The announcement comes after three Harrison schools reported COVID-19 outbreaks over the past week, Birhanzel said. Sand Creek International Elementary School, Carmel Community School and Sierra High School have experienced outbreaks.
“Our goal is to safely keep our schools open and keep our students in school,” Birhanzel wrote. “Therefore, we are implementing a mask mandate in order to keep our schools open and reduce the number of students and staff quarantined.”
The district joined Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Manitou Springs District 14 and District 11 in requiring masks inside its schools and administrative spaces. District 11 on Wednesday announced that all staff members will have to wear face coverings indoors beginning next week.
Harrison’s decision comes as several Colorado Springs-area school districts deal with active coronavirus outbreaks. Districts 20, 11 and 49 have all experienced recent outbreaks, leading to at least three schools shifting to some form of distance learning. None of those districts currently require students to wear masks to school.
Masks will be required at all Harrison indoor sporting events, extracurricular activities and in before and after-school childcare, Birhanzel stated. Neck gaiters are not considered acceptable face coverings.
“We will continue to monitor and evaluate our COVID-19 protocols and adjust based on internal data and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health,” the superintendent wrote.