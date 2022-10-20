A small Arkansas-based coffee chain has its sights set on expanding to Colorado Springs, and its arrival would mean the demolition of a handful of existing buildings.

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, founded in 2017 and based in Rogers, Ark., has submitted proposals to city officials showing plans to open at least three area locations: 1930 E. Platte Ave. in the central part of town; 410 S. 26th St. on the west side; and 3806 Maizeland Road in eastern Colorado Springs.

The chain offers premium coffees, smoothies, teas, sodas and shakes, according to a menu shown on its website.

7 Brew "was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone," the website says.

"7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand," its website adds. "It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink — through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere."

The chain declined to comment on its plans for Colorado Springs until its proposed sites are further along in the local government regulatory process, a 7 Brew spokeswoman said. She did acknowledge the Springs locations will be franchised, though she declined to disclose franchisee information.

7 Brew's website shows 26 locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The 7 Brew location planned on Platte Avenue currently is home to Freedom Auto Sales, a used-car lot.

Two buildings on the site would be razed and replaced by a 475-square-foot 7 Brew coffee kiosk, with a drive-thru lane and 10 parking spaces, according to the proposal submitted to city planners. That 7 Brew location would open next summer, the proposal says.

Property and business owner Michele Cerquozzi said Thursday his used-car lot is under contract for the 7 Brew outlet and the sale is scheduled to be completed in January. Afterward, he plans to move his business to Woodland Park, he said.

At 410 S. 26th St., a building that formerly housed the Garden of the Gods Market and Café would be torn down to make way for a similar-sized 7 Brew drive-thru that would open in the spring, according to plans submitted to city officials.

Garden of the Gods Market and Café relocated last year to 616 S. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The 26th Street building, meanwhile, was sold Aug. 31 for $2.3 million to a 3J7B Real Estate, a South Carolina limited liability company with a business address in Columbus, Ohio, according to El Paso County land records.

The 7 Brew location planned for Maizeland Road, scheduled to open by year's end, would operate out of a 510-square-foot building to be constructed in the parking lot of the Markets at Maizeland, a shopping center northeast of Maizeland and Academy Boulevard, documents submitted to city planners show. The parking lot would be leased to 7 Brew, whose operation at the site would include a drive-thru and seating area, the documents show.

7 Brew's arrival in Colorado Springs would add yet another competitor to crowded field of coffee shop operators.

Starbucks and Dutch Bros dominate the market while other national and regional coffee chains include The Human Bean, Bad Ass, Ziggi's and Scooters. Familiar local shops include Loyal Coffee, Pikes Perk and Story Coffee.