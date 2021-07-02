Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.