In love and eager to start their life together, Caitlin Marsh and Nick Pfeifer nailed their shared truths to the sky and started building down to the ground.
The tiny one bedroom by the swimming pool at Featherstone Apartments in Colorado Springs was where their dreams took root.
Home. Stability. A place where they could create good memories.
Where, for almost three years, they celebrated birthdays and holidays in the little living room with their two little dogs, surrounded by shelves choked with photos, games and collectibles — some his, mostly hers.
Where they spent countless hours laughing, planning the future and processing the present. Where they cried and consoled one another after Caitlin’s beloved father died in 2018.
And where, sometime last year, Cait came to believe she was part of an undercover team fighting terrorism and briefing the president on national security issues and military operations in Iraq, from a laptop on the living room table.
Caitlin’s story was profiled in April, 2019, as part of The Gazette’s series on the mental health crisis in Colorado. Last spring, with Nick by her side, she sat in their apartment and talked about the challenges she’d survived living with severe bipolar disorder and PTSD — including periodic homelessness, arrests, and a yearslong struggle to get the treatment and medications she needed.
She described her then-current state as a much better place. She was feeling “back on her feet.” Like she had her disease under control. Like the worst was behind her.
Nick believes now that his wife had already started to descend into a false reality where she was the only one who made, and understood, the rules.
“In retrospect … yes, she was doing weird things, but I thought, gradually, if she started taking care of herself, took her meds, got sleep, which is a huge thing for people with bipolar disorder, that it would get better,” said Nick. “It didn’t. It got worse, and worse, and worse.”
Love someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, you do everything you can to get them help, to convince them to accept the help that’s available.
But at some point, you may have to let go — or turn to community resources you hoped you’d never need — so you don’t get pulled under, too.
Nick and several of Caitlin’s family members say the slow slide that began last year became a tumble in early 2020. It started with a series of increasingly bizarre conversations, social media posts, texts and emails, which ultimately took on a threatening tone toward certain family members, said her aunt, Nina McCane.
Those who know Caitlin, and her history with mental illness, recognized the signs.
“When Cait gets singsongy, and louder and boisterous, just kind of over the top actress, you could tell things were going on, that things weren’t being managed well,” said McCane, who lives in Virginia and, until a few months ago, said she spoke and texted regularly with her niece, who turned 34 in May. “Caitlin is brilliant beyond brilliant, and a very outgoing, well-spoken person. But when it gets way above that, that’s when you know she’s going into some kind of issue or delusional process. She’ll interpret anything that happens the way she needs to, and she’s running the show.”
In early March, Nick said he came home to find an unlit cigarette on the floor by Cait's foot. He pulled out his phone and took a picture.
"Sometimes I just like to take pictures, randomly, and that's what I did that day. She was really not happy about that," Nick said. “She wanted to confiscate my phone for the interests of national security."
Nick refused to turn over the device, so his wife tried to grab it from his pocket. When that failed, she struck him “upside the head.”
“She wasn’t trying to knock my head off, but it was violent,” he said. “That wasn’t the first time she’d hit me. That was just the point where I was ... I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t.”
He called 911.
Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department responded and arrested Caitlin. She was later charged with, and pleaded guilty to, domestic violence.
A subsequent protection order meant the woman with whom Nick planned to spend his life was no longer legally allowed in the home they’d made together. Meetings between them had to be prearranged, and held in a public place.
But the traumatic odyssey, and fallout, was only just beginning for them both.
Over the following weeks, Cait experienced stretches of homelessness, stints at hotels, hospitals and in jail, for a violated protection order, and, said Nick, a fake bomb threat at a local library, made soon after her release from a temporary psych hold.
The family’s description of events corresponds with reports and dates recorded by the El Paso County courts. An attempt by The Gazette to reach Caitlin at her last known location was unsuccessful.
“She kept changing her phone number and email addresses, so it was very difficult to keep up with her. The only way I was able to kind of have a sense that she was still alive was through her Facebook account, which became more and more concerning because the things she was posting were more and more delusional,” said her mother, Jennie Marsh. “As she became more and more sick, it became clear that nothing I or anyone suggested or tried to convince her of ... we weren’t getting anywhere with that."
Short of power of attorney papers or a court order, there is nothing the parent of an adult child can do to force them to seek care, or take their medications as prescribed.
“She’s an adult, and you don’t get anywhere with hospitals, trying to convince them to do a psych eval, or help her, and so I just felt like I was swimming against the current. And she just got sicker and sicker and sicker,” said Marsh. “We tried everything. I was becoming more saddened and heartbroken that my daughter was lost to me again."
McCane said she knew it destroyed Nick to have to call the police on Cait, but things had reached the point where the criminal justice system was the only option to force her hand, and hopefully force a change.
“Caitlin’s not going to get help if you keep enabling all that,” McCane said she told Nick. “Which broke our hearts, all of us.”
If someone who is in a mental health crisis commits a crime, the crime takes precedence, said Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Eric Frederic.
“If they are actively suicidal or homicidal, with a plan and the means to carry it out, or gravely disabled, we can put them on an M1 (temporary psych) hold and get them to a hospital or clinic … but if there’s a crime, typically the crime will trump the mental health stuff,” Frederic said. “They go to jail, because in jail they can make sure they aren’t going to harm anybody while they’re there.”
Despite a record of successful outcomes, the district’s Mental Health Court, which allowed severely mentally ill defendants to avoid jail or prison by working with the courts and mental health professionals to commit to medication and oversight, was shut down in September 2016.
“When that went away, the philosophy kind of switched, and they just unfortunately treat them just as everybody else. If you’re guilty, do the time,” said Frederic. “They don’t really address the mental health issues.”
The department’s Community Response Teams, and a similar program run by the Fire Department, aim to change that by identifying people who are at risk and getting them connected with support and resources that can help for the long haul, rather than just contain them or punish them for crimes committed when they are in the midst of a crisis.
“We try to get people before they commit criminal acts,” said Frederic, who supervises the department’s CRT teams.
After repeated calls to the police and other emergency services, Caitlin was finally connected with the county’s mental health response units. Marsh said two members of the Fire Department’s CARES team showed up at her door in Colorado Springs, following up on Caitlin after a recent discharge from the hospital.
“They call them lead navigators. It was the first time I had heard from anybody who was really on board to help Caitlin, that seemed to finally want to link her up with services that were appropriate for her needs,” Marsh said. “At a certain point you have to turn it over to the system and have it run its course, and hope that someone along the line will be able to help her.”
When Nick and Caitlin married in 2017, they made the unusual decision to swap last names. Nick Pfeifer became Nick Marsh; Caitlin Marsh, Cait Pfeifer.
“I don’t know if it’s respect, or affection, or what have you, but that’s how it came down," said Nick, who's 36.
Cait has since reverted to using her maiden name. Nick said he’s sticking with Marsh.
“It ties me to her family, and her family is amazing,” he said.
After doing everything they could to try to help Caitlin, Jennie Marsh and Nina McCane have been trying to be supportive and help Nick get back on his feet. Cait, who always insisted on being in charge of the couple’s finances, drained the checking account and racked up almost $10,000 in charges on the credit cards and phone bill.
"Nick has carried a heavy load with all this, a really heavy load," Marsh said. "He was a good guy to her and she basically chewed him up and spit him out."
In January, Cait fired Nick as her personal care attendant — his main source of income — after she became convinced he was an enemy of the state planted in the house to spy on her.
“When she describes me to others, I am this abuser and this terrible monster, and just this villain,” said Nick. “To see her slowly dive into that, just disintegrate like that and blame me, I can’t tell you how tough that’s been.”
What’s more, his job loss as his wife’s in-home attendant led to a job search that was just beginning when the pandemic shutdown happened.
“I was dealing with all of this, and then COVID happened, and people were losing their jobs and stores were shutting down,” said Nick, who said he applied for more than 20 jobs before being hired at a local call center last month.
He was at a training session for the new job when the combined weight of the last half year came crashing down. The final straw was an email from the apartment complex manager, letting him know that, because Caitlin was no longer living there, he didn’t meet the income requirement, which is three times the annual rent. He had two weeks to vacate.
“I locked my training computer, walked to the men's restroom, found an empty stall and cried,” Nick said. “I did everything right. I don’t want to move. And right now, I have nowhere to go.”
After Nick emailed an emotional plea to the apartment manager and owner, they agreed to work with him.
He wouldn’t be able to stay at the old unit, though, as it had already been rented to someone else.
On Sunday, Nick planned to load up the last of his belongings, and their dogs, Tink and Roxie, and move into a new apartment in a nearby complex, owned by the same company.
“There’s always going to be something that brings me back,” Nick said last week, as he packed up their remaining things, the photos, craft projects declaring their love, the cherished relics of his life with Cait.
His were bound for the new apartment; hers for a storage locker.
Nick said he thought the process would be harder, and he knows the emotions may hit him later, when he’s not expecting it. Perhaps down the road, when divorce proceedings begin.
But for now, and for the first time in a long time, he feels like his life is back in control.
“I can have the final say for the first time in a while, and that feels good,” Nick said. “A couple weeks ago I would have been perfectly content staying here another year, but since the issue has been forced on me, there’s some relief there that I do get a new start.”
Home.
Stability.
A place where he can make new memories, and try to make peace with the old ones.