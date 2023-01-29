An unwanted record: Colorado Springs homicide count reaches new high

Minutes before midnight on a Friday last May, gunfire ripped through the walls of Babilonia Bar along Platte Avenue.

Nineteen-year-old Montaries Jennings, there for a show by his favorite rap artist, fought his way to safety through the panicked, stampeding crowd before posting on social media that he’d just seen a man get shot, and that he was praying for him.

He then called his mom and told her he was bruised but alive, and heading home.

Jennings hung up and a few miles east pulled his car into the parking lot of Woody’s Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak Avenue. He planned to stay only a moment, to pay homage at what remained of a sprawling chalk-painted mural honoring his “auntie” Gwen Watson, his mom’s close friend, who had been shot to death there the previous summer. He wanted to thank her for keeping him alive.

It was then that three bullets pierced the teen’s side and lung, dropping him to the ground by the memorial to the woman he called his guardian angel. Three others also were shot, and survived, but Jennings, caught in the crossfire of other men’s wrath, died.

Montaries Jennings, who died May 28, was the 23rd homicide in Colorado Springs, during a year of record-setting violence in a city that’s bucking national trends in the bleakest of ways.

"It's just been tragedy after tragedy," said Jennings’ mother, Tameka Totten, 43, reflecting on how Colorado Springs (a city that also saw a record number of traffic fatalities in 2022) is a much more dangerous place to raise a family than it was a generation ago. "As soon as they walked out the door I started to panic. Those streets are not safe. They're just not safe."

The Springs saw more homicides last year than in any year since 1985, FBI data shows, even as pandemic highs were creeping down in other cities.

Fifty-four people were killed in murders and negligent homicides here in 2022.

More than three-quarters of that number — 41 people — died by gunfire.

Young men and boys represented nearly a third of victims.

The first homicide of 2022 was that of a 13-year-old boy with a baby face, Marcus Venezio-Hernandez, who died in a Jan. 9 shooting that also killed his 15-year-old friend, Nevean Tafoya.

Victim vignettes Sofia Hernandez Crade hasn’t picked up a paintbrush for months. Before sunrise on Oct. 11, the Old Colorado City-based artist’s life was forced to a standstill when her mom called her in a panic to tell her that her little brother, 19-year-old Demitri Crockett, had been shot and killed by a still unidentified youth the evening before. On Black Friday, 2022, Andrea Bettis claims she watched her roommate shoot and kill her husband outside their apartment in Colorado Springs. Two months later, despite Bettis stating there were multiple people who witnessed the shooting, Colorado Springs Police Department has yet to make an arrest in the death of Jacob Langley. When Jessica Westrich raced to the hospital the night of her son’s death last March she drove past the flashing lights of a crime scene at the Citadel Mall. She had no idea yet her oldest child, Matthew Westrich, had died, likely instantly, during a shooting in the mall’s parking lot along with Jeremiah Brown, 20, on March 25, 2022. On June 1, 2022, 19-year-old Castle Rock native Hoani Bartlett was sitting in the car outside an apartment complex, writing a poem for his 9-month-old son Elijah. A man in a ski mask walked up and shot at the the car several times. Hoani was hit passed away a short time later. As the best friend of one victim of gun violence and the mother of another, Tameka Totten has borne her share of tragedy. On May 28, 2022, her son, 19-year-old Montaries Jennings was caught in the crossfire of a feud at a bar where his mom’s friend had been gunned down less than a year before.

The older of the two suspects in the robbery gone wrong that led to their deaths was young enough at the time of the killings that — given a recent plea agreement and seven-year sentence to Colorado’s Youthful Offender System — he could be free before his youngest victim would have turned 21.

Nationwide, homicide rates spiked by almost 30% during the pandemic, with more people in America felled by guns in 2020 than in any other year on record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Much of the country saw those numbers begin to drop slightly last year, as the factors experts say contributed to the rise — social and economic upheavals, shutdowns and shut-ins — continued to lighten, level out or, at least, sink in.

Not Colorado Springs, which had 10 more homicides than in 2021 and was on track to break a grim record even before the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19.

El Paso County also had a record-setting year for homicides, with 72 in 2022 compared with 61 in 2021 and 55 in 2020, said Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.

Colorado, by contrast, saw 366 homicides in 2021 and provisional data shows 236 homicides in 2022, according to the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Denver recorded 88 murders in 2022, the Denver Police Department reported, down from 96 in 2021 and 95 in 2020.

Colorado Springs wasn’t the only city to defy more-encouraging statistical trends.

Thirteen of the 27 cities the Council on Criminal Justice looked at for its year-end report on the “Pandemic, Social Unrest, and Crime” saw more homicides in 2022 than in 2021, including Seattle, Milwaukee and Raleigh, N. C.

Homicides resulting from domestic and family violence are far and away the largest category locally, said coroner Kelly.

"These are committed almost entirely by men who are struggling to deal with general, normal stresses of life," Kelly said.

While the city's population growth, 18% since 2010 would figure into increased homicides, it isn't the only factor.

"We’ve almost doubled the number of death investigations and autopsies (since 2010), which — all things being equal — should have increased by 18%" Kelly said.

"You would expect that as a population grows all of these types of deaths grow essentially at the same rate as the population, and so increases over time don’t worry me and they shouldn’t worry the community. It’s when you see dramatic deviations from your population growth or when you see dramatic deviations from one year to the next, is when you have to ask, what’s happening that’s different?"

Family violence can erupt into greater conflict with a police officer getting injured in one case last year.

A spate of homicides in the homeless community led to 10 deaths within that small subset of the population in 2022, Kelly said.

Cycles of violence can become storms when the root causes remain unaddressed, say experts. What those root causes may be, however, depends on who you ask.

David Pyrooz, a sociology professor who studies crime trends and criminal justice policy at the University of Colorado Denver, said many point to the impact of criminal justice trends and a modern emphasis on reform, rather than incarceration.

This, he said, has led some to believe that criminals are becoming more “emboldened” to commit crimes.

“It’s about (the) certainty of being punished rather than the actual punishment itself,” Pyrooz said. “It gives a sense of impunity.”

Mike Williams, executive director of the Citizens Project, has heard from residents in Colorado Springs community meetings that economic drivers and a lack of social connectedness — compounded by pandemic isolation — is contributing to the overall rise in crime, although he could not speak specifically to homicides.

“When you are not connected to other people, you may not see them as your neighbors,” he said.

The connections police build and maintain within a community can also play a powerful role, not only in deterring crime but encouraging cooperation in solving crimes when they occur, said Ernesto Lopez, with the Council on Criminal Justice.

A report earlier this year found that Colorado Springs police officers said they do not have enough time to spend on proactive policing or building relationships.

The annual homicide clearance rate for the department, which CSPD spokesperson Lt. Pamela Castro said is “usually over 80%,” was 58.4% for 2022. CSPD blamed the low rate on the high number of cases that are still in the “investigation phase.” Once arrests are made, “the rate will go up.”

Castro concedes that CSPD is currently understaffed.

It has 763 officers currently employed, including 48 academy trainees, and the department would be fully staffed at 818 officers. The homicide unit currently has 15 detectives and three sergeants, with just one detective vacancy.

Understaffing plays a role in CSPD’s ability to properly police and respond to crimes across the city, Castro said, but added that the department believes one of the primary drivers of the rise in homicides and violent crime in the city has nothing to do with the police department.

She pointed to new Colorado laws and policies that restrict the lengths to which law enforcement can go to take criminals off the streets, specifically changes in legislation regarding weapons possession by previous offenders.

“Changes in state law have consequences,” Castro said.

Colorado once barred anyone who was convicted of a felony from purchasing firearms, but in 2021 state law changed so that only those convicted of crimes identified in the Colorado’s Victim Rights Act face additional penalties for possessing a gun. The act covers 50 violent crimes, such as murder and rape, The Gazette reported previously.

“Where we would have arrested individuals who were convicted of illegally possessing a gun before, now we can’t arrest them for that,” Castro said.

She also pointed to the impact of changes in parole policies.

In the past if previous offenders violated their parole, they would be arrested and not given the chance to post bond, she said. In many cases such offenders now remain eligible for parole, a chance to bond out and potentially commit more crimes.

“We are currently looking to reduce the number of people in jail. Well, that means just by the nature of that scale there can be a resulting increase in crime,” Castro said.

A study by the U.S. Justice Department following a half-million prisoners freed from state prisons in 2008 found that 82% were rearrested within 10 years of their release.

Of the 27 known individuals charged with a homicide in Colorado Springs in 2022, The Gazette found that 11 had previously been convicted of one felony in Colorado. Seven of those convictions were for violent crimes, with one additional person facing an open case for second-degree assault against a peace officer.

It's still too early to tell whether Colorado's 2021 safe storage law, aimed at keeping guns from juveniles and others prohibited from having such weapons, has had the effect advocates hoped it would on gun violence, injuries and suicide specifically. The most recent data available is from 2020.

A "red-flag" law passed in 2019 made it easier to legally remove guns from those who pose a risk to themselves or others in Colorado. That law, however, failed to keep firearms out of the hands of Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of killing five people and injuring 18 in the Nov. 19 mass shooting at Club Q.

The effectiveness of the laws in preventing homicides is difficult to parse because among firearm deaths in general, murder is rare, said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The laws also are not well understood, and greater education could help ensure families know the steps to take in times of crisis, he said.

"Every household that has guns should understand those laws,” he said.

At the federal level, the CDC was barred from conducting any firearm-related research for more than 20 years, until 2019, because of a law preventing the agency from using federal money to "advocate or promote gun control."

Understanding motives and preventing violent outcomes likely requires a more nuanced approach, a better understanding of those perpetrating crimes as well as the potential influence of virtual “peers” and social media, especially among younger generations, say those who've studied the trends, and those who’ve lived them.

Sofia Hernandez Crade, whose foster brother Demitri Crockett was shot to death Oct. 10, said she believes whoever pulled the trigger did so out of pride and adrenaline, which, when mixed with the rationality of a teenage brain and easy access to firearms, creates “a cocktail for lots of unnecessary death.”

“I feel like a lot of young men feel very lost and kind of frail, and that they lean on this hyped-up machismo sense of manhood to give them power and to feel less afraid in a scary world,” Crade said.

Whatever the causes, Castro said if changes aren’t made she believes the homicide and violent crime rate could continue to escalate.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome,” Castro said. “I don’t think we can say things are going to change if we stay on the same path. Our community, our society and Colorado as a whole has to decide what balance we’re willing to trade: Freedoms and crime rates."

While violent crime and homicides have been on the rise in Colorado Springs, Castro emphasized that the city remains a safe place.

Only a small segment of the community is responsible for committing a majority of the crimes in Colorado Springs, Castro said she believes.

Neighbors who live near the places where crimes are frequent are pushing back in their own ways.

Men of Influence, a group dedicated to quelling violence, successfully worked with gang members to stop the string of shootings at Memorial Park, said D’Ontay Roy, chairman of the city's Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission. Men of Influence's members include those who participated in violence in the past and do not want to see others repeat their mistakes.

However, he expects real change will take participation across the police department, justice system and the community. The police department could hire more and better qualified police officers and the justice system could ensure consistency in discipline, Roy said.

"Until we actually start valuing people’s lives I don’t think much is going to change,” Roy said.

Neighbors who heard the gun shots the night Jennings fled Babilonia are also fighting to have the venue's liquor license revoked. The bar is now known as Paradise Night Club and Restaurant, but it is owned by the same people and operates under the same license.

In their formal objection letter, neighbors cite the bar’s history of violence and crime including eight shootings between January and June of last year, as well as armed robbery, assault, disorderly conduct, and brawling in the streets.

A judge's decision on the liquor license is expected on Feb. 3 after the hearing was postponed last week, when city attorneys said they were not taking a position on the license.