Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.