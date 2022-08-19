In an Aug. 14 Gazette article, I talked about the trend over the past year of declining worker productivity.
As I stated previously, because worker productivity can vary greatly from quarter to quarter, economists don’t usually pay too much attention to a quarterly increase or decrease. However, we’ve had a few quarters of stagnant or falling productivity, so it appears to be a trend. Meanwhile, employers are having to pay workers more in order to get the labor they need, while at the same time, they appear to be producing less.
I also mentioned that the high level of quits and new hiring can compromise productivity as it takes time for new workers to learn new jobs and reach their maximum productivity potential. That’s an important caveat.
Another important caveat is that we’ve had a tremendous number of more senior workers exit the workforce during the pandemic and many have not come back. An estimated 2.4 million additional Americans retired in the first 18 months of the pandemic than would normally occur, and that makes up the majority of the 4.3 million who left the labor force from March 2020 to July 2021. About 1.5 million have returned, including part-timers, but that still leaves about 1 million more retirees than would have occurred in normal times. It’s also important to remember that the oldest baby boomer is 76 years old now, so many of those workers who worked past 65 decided to fully retire during these past two and a half tumultuous years.
Those retirements are accelerating even aside from the pandemic effects. Older workers have institutional knowledge that younger workers typically don’t. That demographic impact all by itself can negatively impact productivity quite a bit.
Similarly, the demographics of fewer working-age people means that we have acute labor shortages in just about every industry, whether it’s a white-collar or blue-collar job. It’s quite possible that productivity and output are falling because businesses can’t produce enough to meet demand simply because they don’t have enough workers.
Part of the solution has been to pay workers more in order to attract labor.
Hence, on the surface it may look like workers are getting paid more to produce less, but let’s remember that the small business survey I mentioned in the previous article showed that the average firm is still citing a shortage of labor as their number one or number two concern. Forty-nine percent of business owners say they have job openings they could not fill.
Think about that. Half of all businesses need more labor, and owners are only willing to hire if they have demand. I’ve anecdotally heard of businesses that might usually have 10 workers, but only have five now.
Yes, they are paying those five workers more, but they say that they cannot meet demand because they desperately need five more workers. The net result for them is that their output and revenue have hit a wall because of the inability to fill positions.
Clearly, businesses are not able to meet their demand, largely because of a labor shortage. That is a huge constraint on total output.
My takeaway is that we cannot just look at productivity and output — we also have to look at what’s constraining business growth. A big part of the equation is that there aren’t enough workers to produce what Americans and American importers are demanding.
That’s a structural issue, a constraint on longer-term growth potential, and all the more reason to look at ways to engage all workers into either relevant training programs or actual jobs at all the millions of businesses who need them.
Tatiana Bailey is director of the UCCS Economic Forum. She will hold her annual signature presentation at the Ent Center from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Registration is open at uccseconomicforum.com.