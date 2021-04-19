Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.