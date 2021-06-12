Amazon in Colorado

Amazon has invested more than $2.8 billion between 2010 and 2019 in Colorado facilities that employ 16,000 people. The facilities include:

• Fulfillment centers in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Thornton and a sortation center in Aurora; Aurora and Thornton fulfillment centers are equipped with solar power facilities

• Delivery stations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Denver and Thornton with more planned

• Prime Now hub delivery facility for Amazon Prime customers who pay an annual fee for faster and free delivery

• Air Gateway at Denver International Airport through which merchandise is shipped

• Tech hub in downtown Denver for software and hardware engineering, cloud computing and advertising

• 19 Whole Foods Market stores in Basalt, Colorado Springs, the Denver area, Fort Collins and Frisco

• Four-Star stores selling books, electronics and other merchandise in Boulder and Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree

• Bookstores in Cherry Creek and the Flatiron Crossing mall in Broomfield