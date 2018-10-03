Starting Saturday and continuing every day through Oct. 14. Lift-offs at 6 a.m. daily, evening glows at 8 p.m. this weekend and Oct. 18-21. Full list of events at balloonfiessta.com/event-info/event-schedule.
No offense to Colorado Springs. Paul Smith hears it’s a beautiful place to fly hot air balloons. He hears only great things about the Labor Day Lift Off.
It’s just that the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is something else entirely.
“Think times five or six,” says Smith, executive director of the world’s grandest celebration of its kind.
In the Springs, local balloon lovers are accustomed to nearly 100 colorful orbs filling the early morning sky above Memorial Park at the start of every September. Across the state line, 370 miles away at Balloon Fiesta Park, that number is close to 600. They are piloted by men and women from almost 20 countries.
An estimated 850,000 people flock to New Mexico for what is now a nine-day spectacle, with lift-offs at dawn and glows at night, along with laser shows, fireworks, live music, chainsaw carving and much more. An estimated 25 million photos are taken during the fiesta, earning it the unofficial title of “the World’s Most Photographed Event.”
What started in 1972 with a dozen balloons launching from a mall parking lot is now a bucket-list festival held in a field with the Sandia Mountains as a backdrop. New Mexico’s most populous city has become known globally for the fiesta.
How? Smith, an organizer since 1997, credits Sid Cutter.
“He was willing to put his money where his mouth was,” Smith says.
Considered the first owner of a hot air balloon in Albuquerque, Cutter decided to make something more out of that first flight 47 years ago, intended simply as a birthday bash for a radio station. According to history maintained by the Fiesta, 273 balloons had registered by 1978, with hundreds more flying through the next decade.
“They didn’t have enough hotel rooms back then,” Smith says, “so they just kind of asked people to put (pilots) up in their homes, and they did.”
The green chile and Southwest hospitality have been instrumental to the fiesta thriving, he says. So has the climate.
The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce boasts 310 days of sunshine, with an average annual rainfall of 9 inches. Pilots take off in hopes of catching the legendary “Albuquerque Box,” a wind pattern that ensures balloons land exactly where they launched.
“That happens in other places of the world, but not very many, and not nearly as often as it happens here,” says Smith.
Still, Mother Nature being unpredictable, Smith recommends attendees give themselves more than one day to spectate. He also recommends first-timers try to carve out a weekday, less packed than Saturdays and Sundays.
And finally: Expect the unexpected. Nothing can prepare you for the sight, Smith says.
“It has, pardon the pun, an uplifting effect,” he says. “People say, ‘Aren’t you getting tired of it?’ To walk around the park and see little kids looking up with their mouths wide open and eyes twinkling, that’s really what makes it all worthwhile.”
SETH BOSTER, The Gazette,