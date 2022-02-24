Be ready.
That’s the message Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath had for cadets Thursday during the 29th annual National Character and Leadership Symposium at the Air Force Academy.
The 2001 graduate shared a stage with 2014 academy graduate and C-17 pilot Capt. Jasmine Leyro and flight nurse Capt. Hannah Swysgood, both of whom shared their experiences of caring for and flying Afghan refuges out of Kabul, Afghanistan, over a two-week period last August as the country fell back under Taliban control after a nearly 20-year military occupation.
“This was unlike anything any of us had ever prepared for,” Pelbath said. “This was the largest evacuation in history and it was incredibly challenging conditions. On one side it was in extreme heat, 120-degree heat, and on the other side you were doing it in a combat zone.”
The U.S. airlifted around 120,000 people from the Kabul airport to safety in a 16-day period between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30.
When Pelbath landed in Kabul on Aug. 16, he said things were “very orderly” but that changed dramatically within 48 hours with viral video showing people chasing after a C-17 as it taxied before taking off with more than 800 passengers aboard.
Pelbath said the military was trying to do everything they could to clear people out of the way, including flying Apache helicopter low to the ground and using non-lethal weapons on the crowd.
“The only thing that worked was the C-17 eventually outran them all,” Pelbath said. “The runway is 2-miles long. They took off before they hit anyone on the ground.”
Leyro, a C-17 co-pilot, flew four missions in and out of Kabul’s airport. She was the oldest of a five-person crew between the ages of 20 and 29.
'A defining moment for the Academy': Air Force Academy groups announce $270 million fundraising campaign
She’s grateful for the chance to have participated in the mission dubbed, Operation Allies Refuge and hopes the little Afghan girls that saw her at the front of the jet understand the opportunities they now have.
“It fills my heart with joy,” Leyro said.
Swysgood, a flight nurse, flew in the first of three missions on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive outside the airport where Afghan’s were waiting to be evacuated. The blast killed around 170 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. Around the same number of Afghans were injured as were 45 U.S. service members.
Many of the injured were children and several people were missing limbs.
She worked to keep families together as best she could but said not have interpreters made things difficult.
“Every one of those patients survived,” Swysgood said.
Pelbath said that those who participated in evacuating the refugees had to rely on their own judgement and leadership to make decisions.
The night before the mission Pelbath participated in a fantasy football draft to take his mind off things. His biggest decision was choosing either Saquon Barkley or Aaron Donald. He said he picked wrong.
Pelbath was the air chief commander for the final C-17 flight out of Kabul, which he says took two weeks of planning. The final American service members left Kabul just before midnight on Aug. 30.
“You can’t predict the future,” Pelbath told the cadets. “Be ready because you don’t know when you are going to get called.”