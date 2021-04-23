John Byrnes entered Air Force as a dominant freshman four years ago, and he’s leading the Mountain West in earned run average as a senior.
But as obvious as that trajectory might seem, the path the 6-foot-5 right-hander took was hardly a straight line.
“It’s a heck of a story, for sure,” Falcons pitching coach Ryan Forrest said.
Byrnes arrived from Georgia — opting for Air Force over a pair of Ivy League offers — and was perhaps Air Force’s best pitcher during his first taste of fall scrimmages. With virtually the same arsenal of pitches he has now — a low 90s fastball, a curveball with a spin rate of 2,600-2,700 rpms (the Major League average is 2,536) and a changeup that he considers his go-to out pitch — Forrest said Byrnes might have had the best “stuff” of the Air Force pitching staff even then.
Then, the command escaped him. So did the confidence.
“It was very frustrating,” Byrnes said. “Just going out and day after day and not having any control over the ball and where it was going.”
“It was like I was just chasing what I did in fall of that freshman year for two, two-and-a-half years.”
He sought input from coaches, teammates and visited a sports psychologist. Nothing helped.
As a freshman he posted a 7.20 ERA with 13 walks in 20 innings. As a sophomore the Falcons utilized him just twice, and he gave up five earned runs in three innings with three walks.
Something finally clicked at some point in early 2020. Byrnes can’t pinpoint what it was, but he knew where the ball was going again. He gave Air Force 10 2/3 quality innings at the start of the season and the Falcons were heading for a series at Butler with him pegged to be the Friday night starter.
But the coronavirus prevented that trip from happening and brought the season to a halt.
Rather than throwing obsessively to maintain what he had rediscovered, Byrnes granted his arm a reprieve. He lifted weights, played basketball, but largely stayed away from pitching.
He didn’t lose a thing.
In the 2021 opener, Byrnes pitched Air Force past then-No. 7 LSU. Air Force finally had the ace they had long envisioned.
“It honestly could have been any team,” Byrnes said when asked if the performance against one of the nation’s top programs provided an extra jolt of confidence. “Once I felt like I could throw strikes to anyone, it didn’t matter who I was facing.”
Byrnes has a 2.80 ERA that leads the conference by a margin of 0.47. He has been named Mountain West pitcher of the week three times. In 45 innings he has 43 strikeouts and 16 walks. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 10 appearances.
“I can’t really narrow it down,” Byrnes said when asked how he recaptured the command and keep it going. “I’m just glad it happened and glad I was able to keep up with it through the long break for COVID.”
For the Falcons (15-14), Byrnes has been a stabilizing force as they seek a fourth record of .500 or better over their past five full seasons (they had 20 consecutive losing seasons prior to that).
Air Force will host Nevada (10-15, 7-8) for three games this weekend in a matchup of teams tied for third in the conference. The Falcons have played 26 of their 29 games on the road thus far, including a recent 10-day “deployment,” as coach Mike Kazlausky called it.
The rotation behind Byrnes includes junior Stevan Fairburn Jr., a junior, and sophomore Jason Shuger, a Lewis-Palmer graduate. The bullpen includes lively arms like junior Rob Martin and freshman sensation Paul Skenes — the Mountain West leader in saves who doubles as a middle-of-the-order bat as a catcher. Skenes will play in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer before a weeklong July tryout with Team USA.
Looking at the staff, Forrest thinks it can be even better next year even after Byrnes graduates. But part of that will be a product of what Byrnes leaves behind; because every young pitcher who struggles to find control will be told of the staff ace who was lost and had to find himself again.
“It’s awesome as a coach to see that,” Forrest said. “Sometimes that conversation might be difficult early on .... To see the work that he’s put in the past couple years makes me extremely proud.”