Griffin Landrum is thankful for one more opportunity to suit up for Air Force football.
Playing this game and for this team is something he has never taken for granted. And he proved it under the most harrowing of circumstances.
It was on Oct. 10, 2017 — midway through Landrum’s junior season as a starting offensive lineman for the Falcons — that his sister, Katie Scott Landrum, went missing while kayaking near a friend’s lake home.
“She just went by herself,” Landrum said. “She had done it a bunch of times before.
“It was just an accident.”
The next morning, Griffin received the dreaded news that his sister’s body had been recovered from the lake. She was 19 and a senior in high school. Griffin returned home to Georgia later that day. The following days were a savage blur of grieving and time with family.
Katie Scott died on a Tuesday. Griffin returned home on Wednesday afternoon. The funeral was held on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Griffin was back at the academy to begin preparations for a Friday night game at Nevada.
In all that, he missed just one game.
“It means so much to him,” his mother, Lee Anne, told The Gazette early this month prior to Air Force’s game at Army.
“This is like my second family out here,” said Griffin, whose allegiance to the academy has been unquestioned since he lost 45 pounds during basic training. “When I was getting recruited and people asked me why I was coming here, I told them it was because of the people. This is my second family out here. Everyone really took care of me and helped me out. I knew that playing in that game that next week would help honor her and help my family be able to take their minds off of everything and just focus on me playing.
“I think I played, honestly, one of the best games of my career. I threw everything into that week of practice.”
Air Force beat Nevada 45-42 that night, 10 days after Katie Scott’s death. With Landrum helping to pave the way, the Falcons ran for 550 yards — its largest rushing output against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in a decade.
“It was horrible what he went through, but he’s a tough guy and he didn’t let that faze him at all,” said Landrum’s friend, senior defensive lineman Micah Capra. “I mean, he talked to us about it and we were there for him if he wanted to talk. … He still got down to business. He still did his job on the field.”
Landrum, a biochemistry major who recently earned a pilot training slot, finished the season and earned academic all-conference honors. This year he has started each game and is generally regarded as the team’s top lineman.
“I don’t know how you could possibly put yourself in his shoes, with what they experienced — him and his family,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “He is dependable. Humble. Diligent. Dedicated. Tough. Just mentally and physically, a great, great competitor. And just a wonderful family, too.”
Griffin, the oldest of John and Lee Anne Landrum’s four children and one of three brothers (Katie Scott and brother Jack were twins; while youngest brother Archie is a senior in high school), said the grieving process has been arduous. He’ll have a good day or week, then be hit hard. He said he thinks about Katie Scott daily, and frequently encounters small reminders like hearing songs she liked or shows they watched together.
“That stuff’s hard, for sure,” he said. “Sometimes I just have to take some time to adjust and think and calm myself down, go to church, that kind of stuff to make sure I’m OK. You’ll never get over it. There’s a hole in my heart now because of it.”
On Thanksgiving Day — barring an unlikely series of circumstances that could put Air Force in a bowl game — Landrum will play his final game for the Falcons and say goodbye to his passion and go-to diversion.
“Football, I’m going to miss it a lot. It took my mind off everything,” he said. “Even when something like that happened, I could just throw myself into it and focus on football.”
By attending pilot training, Landrum will accept a 12-year commitment with the Air Force. Several other football players are taking the same route, so he’s excited to continue both the brotherhood they’ve forged as well as have a group with which to compete.
“It will be fun to see up in the air who’s a better pilot,” he said.
Landrum remains devoutly religious. He remains dedicated to a still-strong family that deals daily with Katie Scott’s tragedy. And he remains, for at least one more week, woven together with teammates struggling through a trying season that has included seven losses by 10 points or fewer.
“Thank you for what you do for us,” he told The Gazette’s reporter as this difficult interview concluded.
Yes, he remains ever-thankful.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said of his upcoming final game against Colorado State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Falcon Stadium. “It’s going to be sad at the same time, too. I wish she was here, but I know she’s going to be looking down on me and that she’s in heaven with God. I trust my faith and know she’s been looking down on me for a long time now.”