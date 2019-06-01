The Air Force's top general usually worries about bullets, bombs and missiles. But Gen. Dave Goldfein confesses he's fretting hurricanes, floods, twisters and Colorado's softball-size hail these days.
With Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio joining the Air Force's growing list of bases damaged by storms, in this case, a tornado last week, Goldfein wants Congress to cover the losses.
"We don't have an insurance company," Goldfein told The Gazette. "Congress is our insurance company."
Flooding at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and hurricane damage at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., caused damage topping $1.2 billion.
Last week, Wright-Patterson was hit by a tornado that ripped through a base housing complex, damaging 150 homes and rendering 12 uninhabitable.
Congress has money for the Air Force set aside in a larger $19 billion disaster relief measure. That bill has passed the Senate, but has been held up in the House amid arguments over money for border issues.
In the absence of congressional help, the Air Force has been forced to move money from other projects to pay for its disaster program. Among the planned jobs that got put on hold was a $68 million renovation to fix the Air Force Academy's leaky but iconic Cadet Chapel.
Work on the chapel was set to begin this year, but got postponed in favor of more crucial projects at Tyndall, one of the Air Force's most important fighter bases, and Offutt, which is home to U.S. Strategic Command, which controls America's nuclear arsenal.
Goldfein said he's confident that Congress will come up with the disaster relief cash.
He's also keeping a wary eye on a wider debate over the Pentagon's proposed $750 billion 2020 budget.
The Trump administration engineered a budget bid that skirted mandatory budget caps called sequestration with creative accounting. The Pentagon's budget for 2020 is set for a $50 billion cut, which the military sought to cover with $100 billion for "overseas contingency operations" — a budget category that's not subject to sequestration caps.
Congress has balked at the ploy, which would essentially use emergency cash for day-to-day operations.
While lawmakers haven't objected to the size of the Pentagon's demands, they also haven't come up with a plan to permanently remove sequestration restrictions, which came into existence in an Obama-era deal to cut the federal deficit.
Goldfein, 60, is entering his final year as the Air Force's top general and he's not sugarcoating his opinion of the budget caps.
"The greatest threat to national security is the guillotine of sequestration," he said.
But Goldfein is an eternal optimist, saying he's sure lawmakers will reach a budget accord even in a year marked by partisan brinksmanship and rancor. He foresees a future where Congress does away with temporary budget tricks and steers a steady course for defense programs.
"Our ability to plan and build the Air Force the nation needs is 100% dependent on stable budgets," he said.
A career fighter pilot who pinned on second lieutenant's bars after his 1983 graduation from the Air Force Academy, Goldfein is pushing the service to better confront new threats from Russia and China.
That has included fielding new stealth fighters and a new generation of refueling tankers while embarking on programs to acquire a new generation of bombers, as well as revitalizing the nation's nuclear forces.
He's also sought to build the budget for Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs as the service works to come up with new satellite technologies and plans to defend America's constellations in orbit.
Goldfein said the investments are key to making the country strong enough to deter future wars and defeat enemies determined to attack.
"Regardless of the location, regardless of the enemy, the Air Force will be central to every campaign," he said.
Under Goldfein's watch, the Pentagon issued plans for a separate space service that will fall under Air Force control. The new Space Force will relate to the Air Force's structure much as the Marine Corps falls under the Navy, if Congress signs off on the separate service.
In Goldfein's work, he's had a powerful partner in Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, who stepped down Thursday to accept the top post at the University of Texas in El Paso.
Goldfein said he's going to miss his boss.
"I think we have been extremely well-served by Dr. Heather Wilson," he said.
The general took a break from budget worries and war plans last week to spend two days at the Air Force Academy.
Seated on stage next to President Donald Trump during the school's graduation, the general and the commander in chief had a lengthy conversation.
"It’s a great time to be an airman," Goldfein told The Gazette. "I really appreciate the president’s leadership."
Trump returned the compliment, saying Goldfein is the right man to revitalize the service.
Goldfein said he's focused on the service's future, which is heavily dependent on the cadets trained in Colorado Springs.
"It's just inspiring to spend time with these cadets," he said.
The night before graduation, Goldfein swore in a squadron's worth of new second lieutenants. He told each of them of the "sacred duty of officers to the airmen entrusted to our care."
And Goldfein paused to thank Colorado Springs for the way it cares for his troops at four local bases.
"Thank you for taking care of so may cadets over the years," Goldfein said, adding himself to that roll call of cadets who have called the city their temporary home. "Nobody takes care of airmen or cadets like Colorado Springs."