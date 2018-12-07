Aurora is back in action.
The white gyrfalcon mascot who was taken as part of a prank at West Point in early November and suffered a bloodied wing, was medically cleared and performed at Air Force’s home football game against Colorado State on Thanksgiving.
West Point officials did not respond to The Gazette’s request for updates in the investigation into Aurora’s disappearance or to see if any warnings or policy changes were instituted to prevent similar pranks this week as Army prepares for its annual clash with Navy in football. An Air Force spokesman had not heard of any punishments handed down from the incident.
Army issued an apology the day after Aurora was taken, saying the “matter is currently under investigation.”