Across the lines of freshmen joining their new squadrons at the Air Force Academy Wednesday marched 325 women representing about a little less than a third of the class, a number that's been roughly stable for at least nine classes.

While the academy's percentage of female cadets outpaces that of the overall Air Force, where they represent about 21% of all airmen and 22% of the officers. Air Force leadership would like to boost those numbers.

Last year, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall released an aspirational goal of increasing officer applications among women up to 36%. He would also like to see applications from prospective Black officers boosted up to 13%, those from Hispanics rise to 15% and those from Asians reach 10%.

Air Force Academy demographics A breakdown of Air Force Academy diversity based on data from the school 2019 graduating class 329 women or 26.5% 397 minority cadets or 32% 2020 graduating class 342 women or 29.3% 355 minority cadets or 30.4% 2021 graduating class 288 women or 28% 290 minority cadets or 29% 2022 graduating class 260 women or 27% 300 minority cadets or 33.3% 2023 graduating class 270 women or 29% 285 minority cadets or 31% 2024 incoming class 346 women or 30.2% 415 minority cadets or 36.2% 2025 incoming class 325 women or 29.7% 355 minority cadets or 32.5% 2026 incoming class 301 women or 28.5% 401 minority cadets or 38% 2027 incoming class 325 women or 29.1% 372 minority cadets or 33.3%

"It is imperative that the composition of our Military Services better reflect our Nation's highly talented diverse and eligible population," Kendall said in a memo announcing the goals. His aspirational goals came out at time when the military as a whole is facing a shortfall in its recruiting goals from a myriad of problems including dropping interest and eligibility among young people.

Currently, the Air Force Academy receives a little more than 30% of its applications from women, said Col. Candice Pipes, the new director of admissions. In her opinion, the academy may be doing better in attracting women than the Air Force as a whole because of diverse opportunities found nowhere else, such as highly competitive sports, classes on parachuting and numerous student leadership positions. But it's still one of her goals to attract more women interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, often abbreviated as STEM fields to the school.

The academy has increased its racial and ethnic diversity with 38% of the students last year identifying as a racial or ethnic minority, the most in recent years and 33% identifying as a minority this year.

Among the incoming Classes of 2026 and 2027, the academy has also seen a jump in the number of Asian students, who represented about 16% of those classes up from 7% for the Class of 2025.

A change in the way demographic data was collected for the Classes of 2026 and 2027 allowing students to identify as more than one race may have contributed to that increase, Pipes said.

While the Air Force Academy is still highly competitive with more than 10,000 students competing for a slot in the incoming class, Pipes said the school is not completely insulated from the nation's recruiting challenges, so the school needs to consistently get the message out about opportunities at the school available nowhere else.

One of the newly minted female cadets, Riley Speidel, flew across the U.S. solo in a motor glider when she was 14, the youngest person to achieve the feat, and for as long as she can remember, she's wanted to come to the academy to serve in the military and to fly. She would love to fly a fighter jet or a C-130.

Speidel didn't really think about the balance between men and women at the academy before she arrived, but she did notice a few days into her time at the academy that in her flight, the smallest group of airmen, that she is one of eight women among 21 men.

"The service academies have had challenges with it, but I think they are doing as much as they can to try to solve it," she said.

Speidel's first friend at the academy, Sam Bigger, is the first woman in her family to join the military, and the idea of it has always appealed to her.

"I feel like the military is a good environment for me because it's structured and it requires attention to detail," she said.

As the number of veterans in the U.S. falls, personal exposure to the military among young people is falling, which could be a factor among many contributing to falling interest in the military, which also includes a strong job market.

Freshman cadet Siddharth Sreenivasan said he wasn't familiar with military academies until his friend got into West Point and he was encouraged to pursue it as an option.

"I saw his journey of physical transformation, of how he geared up to go to West Point and how he got in and that sense of achievement that he felt," he said.

His choice surprised his parents, who had expected him to attend the University of Texas at Austin, close to home, but they are still pleased with the education he will receive.

"I wish I had that discipline early on. ... It's a great foundation," his mom Jyoti Santosh said.