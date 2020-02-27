With more women than ever headed into the Wild Blue Yonder, the Air Force is changing its tune by dropping gender references to "brother men" from the third verse of its service anthem.
The move, announced by Air Force chief Gen. David Goldfein on Thursday at the Air Warfare Symposium in Florida, is designed to make the service — which has battled issues of gender equity and sexual assault — friendlier to women. The drive for the change started on a volleyball court, where female Air Force Academy cadets asked Goldfein why the anthem's third verse hailed the bravery of men, but not women.
"Our song must reflect our history, the inspiring service and accomplishments of all who’ve served, and the rich diversity that makes today’s Air Force indisputably the strongest and most capable in the world," Goldfein wrote in a message to be released to airmen, cadets and academy alumni.
The third verse of the Air Force Song is obscure to most Americans but has deep meaning at the academy, where it is sung after sports victories to honor the school and its heritage.
"Here's a toast to the host," it begins.
The third line of the song is at issue: "To a friend we send a message of his brother men who fly."
In the new version, "his brother men" is out. "To a friend we send a message of the brave who serve on high" is in.
The academy's boss, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, helped drive the change, though he knows some alums are likely to howl.
"It's the right thing to do," he said.
The changes impact only the song's third verse, which is also used as the academy's school song. Other gender references in the wider work remain, including "at 'em boys, give 'er the gun."
Those "brother men" were written into the song in 1938, when only men could fly Army Air Corps planes. The Air Force song grew from a magazine contest. Robert Crawford penned the winning ballad, and sang it for the first time at the Cleveland Air Races in 1939.
Women joined the Air Corps in World War II, but were kept out of the cockpit, with the exception of some who primarily flew planes from factories to forward bases.
The Air Force Academy, created in 1954, was all-male until 1976. And even after women arrived, the place and its traditions hardly changed.
Until 2003, those entering the academy took their first steps as cadets through a portal emblazoned with the words "Bring Me Men."
That saying came down and was replaced with a recitation of the Air Force's "core values."
Meanwhile, the rise of women at the academy shattered the all-male traditions.
Since 2003, the school has seen its first female commandant, first female dean and first female superintendent. And women are seeking admittance to the academy in unprecedented numbers.
Of the applicants for the class of 2024, which enters the school for basic training in June, 32 percent are female.
Silveria said the females are more than a demographic.
"They are among our top performers, vital to our success as an institution and as a military," he said.
Women earned the right to serve as combat pilots in 1993, and all military roles were opened to women in 2015.
There's talk in Congress about changing the rules to include women in the nation's emergency wartime draft.
"Among our cadets I see women who are not here because they are women, but because they are among the best this country has to offer," Silveria said.
Silveria's school is late to the party on changing to gender-neutral lyrics, though.
The Naval Academy in Maryland switched to a gender-neutral version of its school song in 2004. The U.S. Military Academy in New York took its school song gender-neutral in 2008.
What took the Air Force so long is that the school and the service as a whole share a song.
"I don't own the Air Force song," Silveria said.
But with Goldfein on board, change came swiftly.
But even the Air Force's top general is expecting a fight to follow the change.
"Valid as this rationale is, these changes will draw notice and spark debate," Goldfein said. "The Air Force song is such a powerful and enduring touchstone that has been sung at countless funerals and ceremonies. Changing it will elicit emotions and opinions."