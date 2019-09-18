A video floating around social media shows Donald Hammond III chucking a football about 84 yards at Falcon Stadium during warm-ups before the season opener.
If anybody doubted the arm strength of Air Force’s junior quarterback, the video provides a strong counter argument.
Then again, so did Hammond’s most recent game.
His seven completions against Colorado each came in what would — even for Air Force’s run-heavy game — be considered passing downs. Five were on third down. Another came on fourth down. The longest came on second and 11 — a throw he delivered to Ben Waters in stride 37 yards downfield with a seemingly effortless strike.
“Oh my gosh, he’s an amazing quarterback,” said Waters, who sprinted to complete the 81-yard touchdown. “He’s unreal. He can sling it. He has unbelievable accuracy. It’s exciting just to see that and see where we will go just with more and more practice.”
Hammond has rushed for 13 touchdowns in 11 games, and the running game as a whole has averaged more yards and more equal distribution among different positions with him in the game over the past two years. So it’s not as though he’s not first and foremost an option quarterback. But more and more, it’s looking like he’s just simply a quarterback, no qualifier needed.
“Anyone sees his arm, they’d say, ‘That’s a quarterback,’” Waters said. “And then you see him squat and you see him run and you see him juking and you’d say, ‘OK, that’s an athlete.’ He is a dude, just through and through. It’s exciting to have him on the field.”
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Hammond’s toughness was what stood out to him the most, and he’s called him an “explosive player” who “throws the ball well.”
“Just as a true quarterback, watching the guy drop back and throw it, I think he does a really good job at that,” Harsin said. “And he’s gotten better at it. I think he plays the quarterback position when he has to get back into a dropback as well as I’ve seen (from an Air Force quarterback).”
Hammond is, until further notice, off limits to the media based on a change in policy made this week by coach Troy Calhoun. So, the junior could not comment for this story.
Air Force is ranked third nationally in passing efficiency. That, coupled with a No. 2 rank in rushing offense indicates the attack is running exactly as offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen would prefer.
The offense has found balance in the past against Boise State, rushing and throwing for more than 200 yards in 2015 and 2018. The Falcons have reached that 200/200 feat just six other times in 48 games against FBS competition since 2015.
Calhoun pointed out that no successful quarterback is such without many variables in place. He pointed to the protection Hammond has received from a veteran line that’s the biggest Air Force has had. He also pointed out the way receivers have created space from defenders and, in the case of Geraud Sanders on a 32-yard touchdown pass, accelerated to catch up to a ball that looked like it might have been overthrown.
That’s not to say Calhoun doesn’t understand what he has in Hammond.
“He’s a good worker,” Calhoun said. “It means a great deal to him. He’s got a lot of pride, a lot of drive. He’s really, really good about focusing on the task at hand. What’s neat is he has really good mental energy. … He’s an aeronautical engineering major. I’ve had aeronautical engineering majors that had great mental energy in the classroom, and yet when they got to here were OK. I just like guys … you can tell their craft means something to them.”