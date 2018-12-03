A launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., rocketed an Air Force Academy satellite toward orbit Monday, marking the latest milestone for the cadet-run space program.
The Falcon-9 rocket launched at 11:30 a.m., ending days of delays that have halted planned celebrations at the school. The diminutive FalconSat-6 will be run through a series of on-orbit tests as soon as tonight.
The academy's Col. Luke Sauter said the satellite will "demonstrate a bunch of great Air Force Research Laboratory technologies," including an electric thruster that could change how the service maneuvers future spacecraft.
Cadets planned for a late night at the academy's space operations center, where a bank of computers is set up to control the spacecraft.
Weighing in at under 400 pounds, the satellite was built at the academy and carries an array of instruments, an experimental solar array and testing equipment to measure gases released in a rocket launch.
Sauter said cadets stayed busy over the past year keeping the satellite ready for space after earlier launches were delayed. Cadets had to replace the satellite's batteries and run it back through rigorous tests to ensure it was ready for orbit.
The academy space program is the only one of its kind in America, pushing undergraduate students to design and build machines to accomplish demanding Air Force technology tests.
"First and foremost, it gives them appreciation for how hard it is to do real things," Sauter said.
FalconSat-6 joins FalconSat-3 in space. The older bird was launched in 2007 and for more than a decade gave cadets real-world experience in controlling a satellite in space.
Soon, though, the heavens will be relatively crowded with Air Force Academy satellites.
FalconSat-7, due for launch next spring, was built to test an experimental space telescope. FalconSat-8, which will be ready for launch next year, also carries a thruster and several other experiments.
Cadets are now designing FalconSat-X, the next generation of academy satellites.
But before they get too carried away with the future fleet, cadets will have plenty of work managing FalconSat-6, Sauter said.
That will start today when the satellite sends and receives its first messages from cadets inside the school's mission control room.
"We have a mission to take the satellite through its paces," Sauter said.